KANKAKEE — Other than a few brief minutes of Kankakee's running clock victory over Chicago Legal Prep in the opening round of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament Tuesday, the Kays were largely dominant.
But when the Kays took the floor against Shepard in the maroon division semifinals Wednesday night, coach Chris Pickett wanted to see his team perform without any lapses.
And that's exactly what he got from his Kays, who forced more turnovers than they allowed points in a 105-24 victory over the Astronauts to advance to tonight's maroon division title game against Lindblom.
"We have some guys who can get joyful and silly when we have a lead and lighten up — I didn't want that to happen tonight," Pickett said. "I want us to get in the mindframe where we have to play a full 32 minutes, because once we get into [Southland Athletic] Conference play, you don't have any leeway, and that's the conversation we had ... we learned from last night and I think they got the message."
The Kays made three 3-pointers in the first two minutes of the game, a common theme for a team that went 12-for-20 from deep for the evening and accumulated a 56-14 lead by halftime.
"There was a game we played [in the summer] that was nip and tuck, and then Tomele Staples hit three 3-pointers in a row and we saw the power of the long ball," Pickett said. "You can't live on it, but if you can it hit, that opens things up for Naz [Hill], for Kamar [Whittaker], for Davon [Prude], for Mekhi [Brown]."
Staples' 18 points led the Kays, as did his eight steals that were one away from a tournament record. And as Staples, Nate Hill, Pierre Allen and the rest of the Kays got going outside, that allowed the Kays' frontline to get to work.
"All we do is execute and space out the floor," Naz Hill said. "I can flash [to the high post] if I need to or they can take the open 3[-pointer] right there."
As good as the Kays' offense was on their way to the century mark, it was their defense that was most dominant. Led by Staples' tenacious defense, the Kays forced 38 Shepard turnovers, 27 via steals.
"He’s feisty and as he’s gotten older, he’s gotten tougher, both physically and mentally," Pickett said of Staples. "I love seeing the maturity and growth in the mental side of his game."
STAT BOOK
Staples' 18 points came on 7-of-10 shooting, including a 4-for-6 effort from downtown, to go along with his eight steals and a pair of assists. Nate Hill scored 16 points, including a perfect 2-for-2 from deep, to go along with five assists and three steals. Naz Hill added 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Pierre Allen scored 12 points and Jaheim Porter had 10 points.
UP NEXT
The Kays will take on Lindblom for the maroon division title at 7:30 p.m. tonight. The last time the Eagles and Kays played was in the maroon semifinals in 2018, a game Lindblom won 67-64.
"It broke something we had a goal for, and even with new faces and a new coach on Lindblom's side [Narvel Newson], their team plays a lot like their team three years ago.
"They’re a good team, one of the more underrated in the Chicago area, and we’ll have to play our a game if we wanna win that trophy."
Pickett's postgame message to his team centered on getting that revenge, something Naz Hill said he and his teammates are eager to do as they look to win their second-straight tournament and third in the past four seasons.
"It's turning out how we wanted it to turn out," Naz Hill said. "And coach said he wants revenge, so we're gonna give him what he wants."
