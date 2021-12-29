KANKAKEE — Over the course of the Kankakee boys basketball team's last four games before the Kankakee Holiday Tournament, they'd compiled a 4-0 record while outscoring their opponents by more than 30 points per game.
And when the Kays took the floor Tuesday night against Chicago Legal Prep in the final game of the first night of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament, Pickett saw even more of what have given his Kays so much success as of late, as they led from the first possession of the game until the final buzzer sounded on an 81-38 victory.
"Effort, energy, pace," Pickett said were most responsible for the Kays' fifth win in as many games, the most recent advancing them to the semifinal round of the blue bracket of the tournament.
"Being able to come out and play that type of basketball is good for us because we have guys that can fly around.
"We want to be able to do that with structure, so our guys being able to do that is encouraging and lets us know we’re headed in the right direction."
The Kays jumped out to a commanding 26-6 lead in the early going, with Naz Hill providing much of the spark early on before eventually leading all scorers with 20 points, but one of several that Pickett knows he can rely on on any given night.
"Naz Hill played well against Providence last week and played well tonight," Pickett said. "Overall, Tomele [Staples] and Pierre [Allen] have been rock solid for us, and knowing we have five guys on the court at any given time that can score the ball, it's a great luxury to have."
The Wildcats did shoot their way back into things momentarily in the second, as a fury of pull-up 3-pointers that found the bottom of the night sparked a 16-5 second-quarter run that cut the deficit to 35-24 at the half.
But the Kays quickly responded out of the break, and by the time the Kays scored on their first possession of the fourth quarter, they reached the 30-point lead required for a running clock.
"Any team that's worth anything is gonna have a punch in them, and the key for us is how we counter that punch," Pickett said. "We came in at halftime and talked about court awareness, where we lost our assignments, and they made us pay for it, and credit to them, they got some bounce from that ... but we were able to come out in the third and nip that in the bud."
STAT BOOK
Hill added nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal to his game-high 20 points. Allen added 12 points, three rebounds, an assist and three steals. Staples scored nine points and Mekhi Brown scored eight points.
UP NEXT
The Kays will take on Shepard in the blue division semifinals at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Herscher overcomes slow start to top Grant Park
With roughly half of the second quarter already accounted for in Herscher and Grant Park's blue division matchup Tuesday night, the two teams were deadlocked at 6-6 in a game that saw neither team able to pry the proverbial lid off the basket.
But the Tigers finally found a rhythm in the second, ending the first half on a 12-2 run to set the stage for a dominant second half that saw them run away with a 55-26 win over the Dragons, with coach Brent Offill crediting the team's defensive intensity increasing for their offense being able to heat up on the other end.
"If we bring intensity it makes everything better," Offill said. "We have some guys that can play intense defense and everything flows from that.
"It was a whole different atmosphere in the second half with our guys and their attitudes."
The Dragons were aggressive in their attempts to deny Herscher's leading scorer, Trey Schwarzkopf, the chance to catch fire, running a 1-3 zone with a free defender patrolling the Tigers' point guard.
And while it worked in the score column — Schwarzkopf was held to an 0-for-5 night from the field and scored four points from the free-throw line — he was able to facilitate the Tigers offense. While he only had two assists on the stat sheet, he also kept several possessions alive and kept the ball moving for the Tigers.
"It's hard for a player like Trey, who scores, to be a mediator and move it around," Offill said. "He did a great job of being a true point guard tonight and was very selfless."
Carson Splear filled the primary scoring void for the Tigers, as the stretch forward showed a knack for shooting from anywhere on the floor on his way to a game-high 18 points.
"Carson had a huge night tonight and stepped up," Offill said. "I told him he was gonna have to make some of those shots."
STAT BOOK
Splear's 18 points came on 7-for-12 shooting and he also added five rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Brock Wenzelman had 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and five steals. Cody Lunsford and Joe Holohan had seven points apiece.
John Kveck led the Dragons with 11 points, eight rebounds and a steal. Trey Boecker scored six points.
UP NEXT
The Tigers will take on Adams-Friendship (Wisc.) in the maroon bracket semifinals at 6 p.m. The Dragons and Central open the second day of competition at 10:30 a.m.
