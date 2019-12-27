KANKAKEE — Central secured a spot in the 70th annual Kankakee Holiday Tournament’s Blue Pool championship game with a gutsy 51-46 win against Manteno on Friday.
A productive first half allowed the Comets to build a 12-point halftime lead, putting themselves in the driver’s seat early against the sharp-shooting Panthers. Despite Manteno’s best efforts at a comeback, Central held firm in the end with steady defense and a handful of clutch baskets.
The Panthers shot at a higher percentage and significantly out-rebounded Central, but the Comets did a nice job of limiting their turnovers and forcing Manteno into making 15 on the way to victory.
“We had a plan, but we stuck with man-to-man defense a little longer than anticipated and started to see some cracks in the armor,” said Central coach Brent Offil. “We decided to switch it back to a 1-3-1, and that gave us the lift we needed. Our guys are high-energy players, and they like to keep moving, and it really helped us get to the level we like.
“We made a couple shots at the end there after forcing some turnovers, and that’s what we wanted. It worked out well,” he added. “Tonight, we ran our offense like it’s meant to be run. We were very unselfish, and if they do this, we could be very tough to beat in the latter part of the year. I was very happy with our offensive movement tonight.”
The Comets were led for the second straight night by junior Jacob Shoven, who led all scorers with 18 points and snagged nine rebounds in the victory. Shoven did a little bit of everything for Central in the win, most notably coming through with some big free throws in the final minutes to seal the victory.
“We came out and played about the best half of basketball we’ve played all year in the first half,” Shoven said. “We knew they were going to come out firing after halftime, which they did, but we limited their runs and played lock-down defense in order to come out on top in this one.
“I think we ran our offense really well, and it was nice to see the guys step up a lot,” he added. “We spread it around pretty well scoring-wise and were able to drive to the basket while [Manteno was] running around with their heads cut off. It was kind of nice to see that.”
The Panthers nearly battled back on a couple of occasions and even briefly regained the lead with just more than five minutes to go in regulation, but the Comets closed out strong by out-gunning Manteno 11-6 from that point forward to secure their spot in today’s Blue Pool championship game.
Robbie Wesselhoff and Trevor Moisant both played well for Manteno, in spite of the loss. Wesselhoff scored 16 points, and Moisant added 15 to go with 10 rebounds and seven assists. Jacob Schindler also chipped in eight points and seven boards in the loss, but no other Panthers player contributed more than three points.
The Comets, meanwhile, spread the ball around much better. After Shoven’s game-high 18 points, Kyle Peters, Caden Perry and Nick Krueger pitched in with eight points apiece, and Jay Lemenager added seven in the victory.
Up Next
The Comets will take on St. Anne at 6 p.m. for the blue division championship.
“It’s very exciting. The last time this program was in this position [at the KHT] was a long time ago,” Offill said. “Our guys are excited. We’ll have a little shootaround tomorrow and see what happens.”
Manteno and Herscher will play for third at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!