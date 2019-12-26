KANKAKEE — Coaching in his 27th Kankakee Holiday Tournament this season, Bradley-Bourbonnais boys basketball coach Alex Renchen is one of the most synonymous names with the 70-year-old tournament.
But it was his son, Gabe Renchen, who stole the show in Thursday’s opening day, scoring 34 points to lead the Boilers past Shepard 68-55 in the maroon division’s first round Thursday.
Alex Renchen said that his senior son has seen his hard work pay off lately with three 30-plus point games and a 28-point game in his last four contests, but that Gabe’s stuffing of the scoring column is just as much a testament to the rest of the team.
“He’s put a lot of time in and he’s worked really hard in the offseason for four years ... but he’s just doing his job,” Alex Renchen said. “If Damien Hughes doesn’t make a pass right into Habe’s hand or Jason Hartsfield doesn’t set a good screen, we don’t get that.”
Gabe echoed his father’s sentiments when it came to his teammates being equally responsible for his recent scoring surge.
“I’ve got shooters all around me,” Gabe Renchen said. “That opens the lane up and makes it real nice.”
One of those shooters Thursday was junior sniper T Sykes, who buried four 3-pointers in the first half to help alleviate some pressure in the lane caused by Shepard’s overall team length.
Sykes said that seeing a couple shots go down early on helped his confidence to keep shooting.
“Once I got in the game I started feeling it a bit and started getting open shots,” Sykes said. “Normally I just go out there and play my game, but that helped me boost it a bit.”
The Boilers were short one of their most important members Thursday, as freshman center Owen Freeman missed his third game due to an injury. Although his teammates picked up the scoring slack, the 6-foot-6 Freeman’s absence was felt on the boards, where the Boilers were out-rebounded 19-16.
“Boxing out is one of our weaknesses and we’ve been really trying to hit that hard,” Alex Renchen said. “So obviously, without Owen’s presence there we have to emphasize being better at when the ball is in the air, making contact — that’s obviously a big thing.”
Stat Book
Gabe Renchen scored 22 of his game-high 34 points in the first half and added five rebounds, two assists and three steals. Sykes finished with 15 points, two rebounds, an assist and four steals. Mark Robinson was also in double-figures with 12 points and added four boards and three assists.
Up Next
The Boilers, who improved to 8-1 Thursday, will look to avenge their lone loss when they face host Kankakee at 7:30 p.m. The two teams met at the Thanksgiving Classic at Olivet Nazarene University last month, where the Kays handed the Boilers a 62-42 loss.
St. Anne 94, Peotone 52
The Cardinals closed out the first day of blue division action by scoring 20 of the game’s first 24 points against Peotone to pull ahead early and never look back.
Cardinals coach Rick Schoon said his kids were able to play at their pace and comfort level against the high-paced system the Blue Devils employ, much to his team’s credit.
“We know that with the style of defense (Peotone) like(s) to play that we weren’t gonna be able to hold on to the ball very long,” Schoon said. “I thought our guy’s did a nice job of getting the ball out, getting some easy books and transition and making them.
“I thought for the most part we did a good job of moving the ball around and finding guys in the post.”
Cortez Baines led the Cardinals in scoring (21 points) and rebounds (nine) while also tying for the team lead with two assists. Brooks Schoon also had two dimes and was right behind in scoring (17 points) and rebounds (six).
With the Cardinals down three players due to injury and illness, including starters Connor Cotton and Teondre Shannon, Rick Schoon said that not only did Baines and Brooks step up, but the rest of the roster as well. That was evidenced by seven players scoring at least seven points.
“I thought that Brooks and Cortez obviously played well for us but the kids who came off the bench for us, the juniors and sophomores, did a good job,” Rick Schoon said. “E.J. Hayes is playing with a tweaked ankle and I thought he really played well.
“It was nice having kids come off the bench and be able to produce, help us build the lead up and continue with the defensive success we were having tonight.”
While the Cardinals improved to 8-4 on the season, the loss was the eighth in a row to start the season for the Blue Devils, who are undergoing a total transformation under coach Mike Curta.
But Curta said he has seen improvement as of late, such as last week’s heartbreaking 88-84 loss to Herscher, and that for the progress to continue, his youthful team that features six sophomores and five juniors needs to see more competition at the pedigree of the St. Anne team they saw Thursday.
“We made a big step against Herscher and to be honest with you, we need to play more teams like this,” Curta said.
“We just played a team full of basketball players and this is you want. To become a player, you need to play against teams like this.”
Stat Book
Aurelious Williams added 15 points and six boards for the Cardinals. Jamari Winston had 12 points, an assist and two steals. Kemell Bender had 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Mason Kibelkis led the Blue Devils with 19 points, a rebound, an assist and two steals. Nick Scroppo scored 13 points and added five rebounds, an assist and three steals.
Up Next
The Blue Devils will open the day Friday with a 9 a.m. contest against Momence. St. Anne will play Herscher in blue division semifinal action at 6 p.m.
