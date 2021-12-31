KANKAKEE — The last time there was a Kankakee Holiday Tournament, Kankakee's Larenz Walters wasn't even in high school, let alone on the Kays' boys varsity basketball team.
But in Thursday's maroon division title game against Lindblom, the sophomore guard's electric play off the bench helped the Kays' recover from an early 9-2 hole to storm past Lindblom to build a 19-point halftime lead before wrapping up an 85-74 victory to give the Kays their second-straight tournament title (editor's note: there was no Kankakee Holiday Tournament last year due to COVID-19; the Kays last won in 2019).
"My coach (Chris Pickett) said I have to step up," Walters said. "There's four senior [guards] ahead of me, so my job is to come off the bench and do my best, and my best was 21 points."
Walters' 21 points came on an efficient 8-for-10 shooting night, including a 4-for-5 night from the 3-point line. After a pair of Kays, Pierre Allen and Naz Hill, found themselves in early foul trouble and the Eagles saw the scoreboard read 9-2 in their favor, Walters provided a jolt with three of his triples in the first half to help the Kays find their groove and build a 23-16 lead by the end of the first quarter.
"Larenz can score the ball and he's been conscious about playing better defense; it was his time and he answered his time," Pickett said of his sensational sophomore. "We need people like that and we have people like that who can answer the call."
Serving as a piece off the bench was something Walters had to get used to at the beginning of the season, but with senior guards like Allen, Tomele Staples, Nate Hill and Chris Whallum providing the leadership he's used to his benefit, his increased comfort level showed Thursday.
"It took a while to get used to it," Walters said. "But I'm playing with seniors so they make me comfortable getting into my role, getting me the ball and making me feel good."
Walters spent most of the night doing damage in the backcourt alongside Staples, the tournament's MVP, who dropped a game-high 24 points and tied teammate Nate Hill for a game-high four steals.
And although the Kays had a better shooting night (53% to 41%), outrebounded the Eagles 43-25 and held a 46-18 advantage in the paint, it was Kankakee's defensive intensity that Staples thought made the loudest statement against a strong Chicago Public School opponent Thursday.
"We’re an under-respected team I feel like," Staples said. "Teams feel like they can come out and do whatever they want against a south-of-the-suburbs team, so to come out and have a good defense is something we take pride in when other teams don't expect it to be like that."
With the tournament title, their third in the past four tournaments, the Kays also won their seventh-straight game after an 0-3 start with a shorthanded squad due to most of the team playing in the football state championship.
"We didn't have everybody at Thanksgiving, but we have everyone now and we accomplished our goal [of winning the tournament]," Pickett said. "The season comes in stages; we had our holiday tournament, so now it's on to [Southland Athletic] Conference, try to win conference and get a good seed for the regionals to build off of."
And for Staples and his senior teammates, winning their host tournament has just added to a great senior year of high school that has seen the Kankakee community feed off their achievements and energy.
"I really think it’s just that we’re all local kids," Staples said. "Everyone watched us playing at the YMCA growing up, at local basketball games and football games.
"Everyone’s been out here, watching us come up and seeing us through."
STAT BOOK
Staples' 24 points and four steals were supported by five boards and two assists. Walters added four rebounds, four assists and a block to his 21 bench points. Davon Prude just missed a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds. Nate Hill had a well-rounded game, finishing with 10 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Zachary Royster powered Lindblom (9-3) with 22 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal. Reginald King added 19 points and Je'Sha Stevenson scored 18 points.
UP NEXT
The Kays return to action next Friday when they visit Bloom at 6:30 p.m.
