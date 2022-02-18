Kankakee High School's Hall of Fame ceremony for its Class of 2022 is set, and three former standout athletes will be inducted this year.
Kathy Gates-Washington, a 1985 Eastridge High School graduate and tennis, basketball and track and field star, will join 2003 Kankakee graduate Christopher Wallace (football, baseball, basketball) and 2011 Kankakee graduate Dominque Kimpel (track and field) as the school's hall of fame class.
A ceremony will be held on March 10 at Kankakee High School, 1200 W Jeffrey Street. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., with a ceremony for the inductees to follow at 7 p.m.
The cost to attend is $15 and spots must be reserved by Feb. 28. To reserve a spot, call Desiree Engelkens in the school's athletic office at 815-802-5525.
