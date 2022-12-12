Kankakee IHSA Class 5A state

Kankakee head coach Derek Hart rallies his players before the start of the IHSA Class 5A state championship in November 2021.

KANKAKEE — Throughout Derek Hart’s four-year tenure with Kankakee as the head football coach, the 31 year-old had not only shifted the culture, but turned his program into one that went from relative afterthought to one of the most highly-regarded in the state.

Like many great things, they eventually all come to an end. Such is the case as Hart has decided to resign after totaling an 34-8 overall record over the last four seasons, including an 8-3 finish this past season, a year removed from the team’s first-ever state championship game appearance in 2021.

“It was a really tough decision, especially with how well I’ve been treated by our athletic director Ronnie Wilcox and superintendent Genevra Walters and the rest of the administration at Kankakee,” Hart said of his decision to resign. “To have the support I did from those two and everyone else, it made the decision that much harder.”

