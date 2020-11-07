Not even a week and a half ago Kankakee athletic director Ronnie Wilcox stated that he planned to have both its basketball programs begin basketball operations on Nov. 16 with plans to start game action on Nov. 30. However, that has all changed since the Kankakee area has seen a recent spike it positive cases of COVID-19.
“We are going to practice beginning on Nov. 16, but due to the increase in high positivity rates I think the district is not going to put our kids in harms way,” Wilcox said. “So we are not going to pursuing contact with other schools unless the situation changes.”
Although Wilcox and the Kays plan to halt its original idea of playing games starting on Nov. 30, he didn’t rule out the possibility of reverting back on its plan to play games right away at the start of the season. Things could change if the positivity rate lowers as well as if Kankakee can get a clear vision on how many of its scheduled opponents plan to play.
“I think there are a lot of factors in determining if we would start games on Nov. 30,” Wilcox said. “I think one would be watching how many schools would be actually competing … I think that’s probably one of the biggest concern of any athletic director is that if other teams are actually going to play. Another one is watching the positivity rate and its relation with damage control environments outside of our district and building.”
Kankakee boys basketball coach Chris Pickett knows how difficult this decision was for his team, but remains optimistic given the fluidity of the situation.
“It’s a situation where we all have to be fluid,” Pickett said. “If we all locked in and thought things would be etched in stone we would just develop a whole bunch of frustration. So you have to be able to change with the times and adjust with whatever comes our way.
“Obviously we all want to play, from the administration down to the people who work the concession stands, but because of some things that have been laid in front of us we got to make adjustments.”
Playing a 31-game schedule doesn’t seem to be in the best interest for Kankakee’s student-athletes in the eyes of coach Pickett right now. And so he wants to just focus on keeping his kids healthy for whenever the Kays basketball season does begin.
“Because of the protocols that we’ve been using in making sure everyone is passing COVID-19 questions, tests and protocols that we have and so we maintain who we get in contact with,” Pickett said. “From that standpoint it is a lot safer then going out and playing 31 games right now, even though in our area things are starting to flair up a little bit. And so we are keeping a close eye on that and continuously monitoring that so it doesn’t impact us as a team.”
As for Kankakee’s Southland Conference opponents, Wilcox hasn’t heard any news of teams planning to opt out. Instead, they too are continuing to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases and will wait to see how things play out in the upcoming weeks ahead.
“I haven’t gone into any detail with any of our other conference schools, but I think everyone has a common sentiment,” Wilcox said. “I’d say most the schools want to play but are still a little shaky about the discussions of liability issues and safety for our student-athletes … I think they are all similar to us in hoping to play but right now everything is not real solid so we are waiting to see how things play out.”
Both Wilcox and Pickett believes the district wants to allow its kids to participate in basketball operations.
“I feel like the desire of our district is for our kids to not only practice but compete,” Wilcox said. “But again, understating the difficult times we are in and ultimately you’ve got to put the safety of your kids first.”
However, like most schools in Illinois, Kankakee will more than likely make its decision based on what the higher up officials in Springfield decide is safe.
“Whatever comes from Springfield is pretty much going to dictate what we do,” Pickett said. “And I think that’s safe to say that every high school in the state is looking at what Springfield tells us to do and if there’s a level of comfort or not and then we put policies in play.”
In addition to basketball activities, Kankakee plans to move forward with its other winter sports — dance, competitive cheerleading, girls and boys bowling and boys swimming and diving — due to them all being considered low risk.
