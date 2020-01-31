After being placed on leave from his position as girls basketball coach at Kankakee High School, John Maniatis resigned from the position, but will remain at the school as a teacher.
In a copy of his resignation provided to the Daily Journal, Maniatis said it was "in his best interest" to resign and also thanked those at the school and in the community.
"After careful consideration with this addenda position, I feel it is in my best interest to submit my resignation of the Head Girls Basketball position," Maniatis wrote in his resignation letter. "I want to thank the Kankakee community publicly now. And by the Kankakee community, I mean the teachers who love to teach, the coaches who do so with all their heart and soul to provide to the student-athletes, to the parents who care about their children and empower them and ignite their passions and help them achieve their dreams and to the players — you are the real hope for our world.
"Thank you for giving me this unbelievable experience."
On Thursday, both athletic director Ronnie Wilcox and superintendent Generva Walters said Maniatis had been placed on leave for a personnel matter.
Wilcox said the school could not yet further comment, but the district released a statement to the Daily Journal.
"As a result of the ongoing investigation coach Maniatis has tendered his resignation from coaching," the statement said.
Maniatis recently moved into the Top 20 in the IHSA girls basketball all-time wins category and holds a 564-113 career record, with his .833 career winning percentage Top-5 in IHSA history.
Before arriving at Kankakee, Maniatis coached at Hillcrest for 20 years, racking up a 488-99 record with 15 regional championships and three IHSA State Finals appearances, finishing second in 2009-10 and 2010-11. He was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2014.
In 2014, Maniatis was suspended and eventually resigned at Hillcrest.
Maniatis could not immediately be reached for comment.
