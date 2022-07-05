UMP Modifieds (19 cars)

Feature 20-laps, $1,200 to win

1. 96M Mike McKinney (5)

2. 36L Jamie Lomax (3)

3. 21A Nick Allen (4)

4. 2M Matt Mitchell (1)

5. 7 Brad Deyoung (8)

6. 89 Austin Friedman (6)

7. 5 Steven Brooks (2)

8. 6B Dave Baldwin (18)

9. 94 Tom Pasek (13)

10. 35 Jason Hastings (7)

UMP Pro Late Models (18 cars)

Feature 20-laps

1. 47 Dan Kuhn (2)

2. 51A Amber Crouch (1)

3. 818 Matt Hammond (3)

4. 116 Torin Mettille (6)

5. 01 Nick Allen (8)

6. 19 Chad Osterhoff (5)

7. 10M Austin McCarty (7)

8. X3 Ben Kirchner (9)

9. 911 Timothy Lowe (14)

10. 33 Chuck Steele (10)

UMP Stock Cars (12 cars)

Feature 20-laps

1. X Zane Reitz (4)

2. 99K Jerrad Krick (2)

3. 1 Shaun Wilter-Hunt (3)

4. 23C Cody Clubb (5)

5. 14 RJ Akers (1)

6. 02 Kyle Miner (6)

7. H23 Tony Hemp (9)

8. 52P Steve Perkins (12) DNF

9. 70B Ken Bushey (11) DNF

10. 3H Jim Henson (7) DNF

UMP Factory Stock Cars (26 cars)

Feature 15-laps

1. 48 Travis Woolford (2)

2. 90 Lee J. Hall (3)

3. 22 Nathan Arterberry (4)

4. 66JR Steve Nolan Jr. (5)

5. X225 Trevor Bitterling (9)

6. 98 Lee Joseph Hall (7)

7. 27 Mike Reitz (10)

8. 48C Wade Clemmons (14)

9. 43 Ryan Coley (20)

10. 416 Jason Fuller (11)

UMP Pro Modifieds (14 cars)

Feature 15-laps

1. 121 Deece Schwartz (4)

2. 44 Gabe Menser (5)

3. 73 Mark Rhoades (1)

4. 5K Kirby McCormick (3)

5. 83 Brandon Wirtz (10)

6. 42A Pete Argianas (7)

7. 17 Jason Turner (2)

8. 01 Trevor Ringle (14)

9. 45 Tanner Gregory (13)

10. 7 Jeremy Sebans (6) DNF

UMP Sport Compacts (9 cars)

Feature 15-laps

1. B12 Matthew Balthazor (9)

2. 00 Cameron Maty (4)

3. 44E Evan Eckhoff (6)

4. 11 Derrick Deford (7)

5. 70R Matt Radtke (2)

6. 13M Matt Minor (3)

7. 6 Todd Coughlin (8)

8. 1K Dale Kohler (5) DNF

9. 20 Ken Schiradelly (1) DNF

