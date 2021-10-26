Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Iroquois River at Rensselaer affecting Jasper County. Kankakee River at Momence affecting Kankakee County. For the Iroquois River...including Rensselaer, Foresman, Iroquois, Chebanse...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 200 PM CDT Tuesday afternoon. && The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for Kankakee River from IL/IN state line downstream to confluence with Iroquois River at Aroma Park, including the Momence gauge. * From this evening to early Wednesday afternoon. * At 6:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 4.6 feet. * Flood stage is 5.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.8 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 5.0 feet, Some flooding begins to the lowest areas along the river. &&