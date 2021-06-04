The Kankakee Colts Youth Football and Cheerleading program has opened up registration for the 2021 season. Spots are available for football players and cheerleaders ages 5-14. Please call 815-412-5748 for more information.
Sign up for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Stories
Articles
- Illinois House passes controversial FOID card bill
- Police negotiate with man barricaded in mobile home
- Menards new site moves closer
- Family seeks answers after former local resident killed
- BASF concludes sale of Kankakee plant
- Man who barricaded himself from police facing multiple charges
- New chamber director seeks stability
- What's happening this weekend: June 3-6
- Local woman kidnapped, held at gunpoint
- Death notices: June 3, 2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.