The Associated Press released its preseason IHSA football polls Wednesday, when a trio of area teams found themselves ranked, and two more were in the receiving votes category ahead of the start of the season.
In Class 6A, Kankakee received 51 votes and is fifth in the preseason polls. Coal City enters the season ranked eighth in Class 4A (25 votes), and Wilmington will start the season fifth in Class 2A, where they received two first-place votes and a total of 66 votes.
Bradley-Bourbonnais (Class 7A) and Bishop McNamara (Class 2A) each received votes.
Class 8A
School Pts
1. Lincoln-Way East (8) 116
2. Loyola (4) 111
3. York 78
4. Maine South 73
5. Gurnee Warren 60
6. Palatine 53
7. Glenbard West 52
8. Lyons 26
9. Chicago (Marist) 18
10. O’Fallon 12
Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 11, Naperville North 10, Bolingbrook 7, South Elgin 7, Plainfield North 6, Huntley 5, Minooka 4, Homewood-Flossmoor 4, New Trier 4, Naperville Central 3.
Others receiving votes: Crete-Monee 21, Cary-Grove 19, Belvidere North 16, Niles Notre Dame 15, Crystal Lake Central 11, Champaign Centennial 10, Wauconda 8, Crystal Lake South 7, Chatham Glenwood 6, Machesney Park Harlem 5, Kaneland 4, Deerfield 2, Bremen 2, Dunlap 2, Oak Lawn Richards 1.
Class 5A
School Pts
1. LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (10) 118
2. Peoria (2) 86
3. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 77
4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 74
5. Joliet Catholic 69
6. Sycamore 51
7. Mahomet-Seymour 40
8. Sterling 30
9. St. Francis Wheaton 26
10. Chicago (Morgan Park) 19
(tie) Highland 19
Others receiving votes: Mascoutah 14, Lisle (Benet) 8, Mount Vernon 7, Glenbard South 6, Oak Park (Fenwick) 5, Antioch 3, Chicago (St. Patrick) 3, Mundelein (Carmel) 2, Ottawa 1, Metamora 1, Triad 1.
Class 4A
School Pts
1. IC Catholic (6) 94
2. Rochester (3) 93
3. Richmond-Burton (2) 85
4. Morris 63
5. Rockford Boylan 54
6. Wheaton Academy 39
7. Carterville 37
8. Coal City 25
9. Mt. Zion 21
10. Rochelle 20
Others receiving votes: Murphysboro 16, Breese Central 14, Macomb 7, Geneseo 7, Normal University 5, St. Viator 5, Effingham 5, Columbia 4, Cahokia 3, Waterloo 3, Dixon 2, Plano 1, St. Laurence 1, Jacksonville 1.