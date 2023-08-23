The Associated Press released its preseason IHSA football polls Wednesday, when a trio of area teams found themselves ranked, and two more were in the receiving votes category ahead of the start of the season.

In Class 6A, Kankakee received 51 votes and is fifth in the preseason polls. Coal City enters the season ranked eighth in Class 4A (25 votes), and Wilmington will start the season fifth in Class 2A, where they received two first-place votes and a total of 66 votes.

Bradley-Bourbonnais (Class 7A) and Bishop McNamara (Class 2A) each received votes.

