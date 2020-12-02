During the past 10 or so months, COVID-19 has forced numerous youth sports leagues across the state to either pause or even shut down operations, but not the Kankakee Eastside Bulldogs Football League.
For the past 55 years, the Bulldogs have provided the community with youth sports without missing a beat. Despite living through a global pandemic, its administration and board of directors opted to continue to provide the youth with recreational sports during the fall.
“Me and the board of directors felt like we needed to continue to provide some type of structured recreational activity for our youth in our area,” Bulldogs athletic director Theodis Pace said. “It was a mandate from our board that we continue to provide activities like we’ve been doing since July of 1965.”
Pace has been with the Bulldogs organization for the past 42 years, with many of them coming as the athletic director, so he’s the one who has had to deal with things such as making the schedules, attending league meetings, dealing with rosters, fundraising, etc. As a result of his duties, Pace has had to take on more responsibility this season because of the league opting to go more independent this year.
“We were more independent this year because we’ve been in the Will-Cook-Kankakee Youth Association for a number of years, and so this year, we did more things on our own,” Pace said. “So, our football league was more independent, and we were away from our parent league.”
This independence allowed the 14U Bulldogs football team to not only play more games this year than in a typical season but also to travel more and participate in more tournaments across the country.
“We got offered a chance to play football over in Indiana, and with a lot of discussion, instead of doing all five teams, we decided that we would go with one team, and that was our varsity team who got to play football in Indiana,” said Jess C. Gathing Jr., Kankakee Eastside Bulldogs Football League President.
The Bulldogs didn’t waste a single opportunity, as they went on to finish 14-2-1 overall, winning two of four tournament championships along the way, including an additional second-place finish.
“It was a great group of guys,” said coach David Hetherington. “The season started off slow, but the kids bonded well, and they were all nice kids.”
Perhaps a reason for the slow start was the low number to begin the season. When the season started Sept. 12, there were only about 15 kids on the roster. But because of the pandemic, a rule change allowed for high school freshmen younger than 14 to participate with the regular 14-year-old eighth-graders. This allowed the Bulldogs to pick up an additional five kids who were freshmen and got to participate and play in some of the tournaments, including their last one in Tennessee during Thanksgiving.
“Each tournament was different — some of then could only have eighth-graders play, and some of them allowed eighth-graders and high school freshmen [to] play,” Hetherington said.
The Bulldogs capped off their season with a championship after participating in the Tennessee Thanksgiving Bowl National Championship in Gatlinburg last week. They bested the No. 2-ranked team, according to the 14U National Youth Rankings, Iredell United Bandits, in a defensive battle, winning 12-0 to secure the tournament’s championship on Friday.
“The trip to Tennessee we had planned at the start of last year regardless before the pandemic came,” Hetherington said. “So, that was the main purpose of us trying to find games because we wanted to take the kids out there.”
The league’s purpose of trying to expose kids to new scenery ended up being a great one for the kids, as they seemed to all enjoy the experiences in different towns.
“My favorite part about getting to play this season was just being able to play as a team and getting to explore new places by playing in new tournaments in different states,” outside linebacker Kennyan Chandler said.
As for those who might think playing three football games in three days is a lot, don’t worry. The final tournament of the season consisted of just three teams, including the Bulldogs, and featured modified games before the championship.
“The first two games were shorter games, so they were only eight-minute quarters instead of the usual 10-minute quarters,” Hetherington said. “And they had running clock, so the games weren’t as long as traditional games.”
Overall, through all the headaches about health safety and following guidelines, Hetherington said he believes this year’s season was a success.
“In the end, I think it all turned out well,” Hetherington said. “The kids enjoyed themselves, and we were able to add a few more kids.”
