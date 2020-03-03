Bourbonnais Junior Boilers youth football and cheerleading signups will begin Thursday and be held intermittently during the next few months.
From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, signups will be held at the Bourbonnais Municipal Building, 700 Main St. NW.
Dynamite football fees cost $80, cheer fees cost $75, and football and cheer fees for all other levels cost $125. There is also a $25 volunteer fee and a maximum cost of $400 per family, plus personalization fees.
After this week, more sign-up days will be held April 22, May 20 and May 27 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and April 25, May 23 and May 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More information can be found at facebook.com/jrboilermakersfootball.
