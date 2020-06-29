Daily Journal Staff Report
The Frontier League announced the championship season is suspended for the remainder of 2020 because of ongoing travel and operating restrictions that exist in many of the league’s markets, but the Joliet Slammers will participate in the inaugural City of Champions Cup at DuPage Medical Group Field in Joliet beginning July 16.
Four teams will compete for the Cup, all playing a 27-game schedule at DuPage Medical Group Field from July 16 through Sept. 6. The teams will be made up of players drafted from the ranks of Frontier League players unable to play for their current teams and free agents from MiLB affiliated teams.
“We are expecting a very high level of talent to be on the field for the Slammers and the other three teams,” said Nick Semaca, Slammers majority owner.
The names and more details on the three new teams, all of which also will be based in Joliet, will be released shortly. Each team will play three to four home games per week during a schedule that generally will include night games on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday with additional ticketed day games Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
Under the recently released guidelines from the state of Illinois regarding spectator sports, fans will be allowed to attend the games. The Slammers will be the first baseball team in the state to host baseball games with fans in the stands this year. A number of operating changes and new protocols will be implemented to minimize any potential risks from the spread of COVID-19.
Under state guidelines, games are limited to crowds at a 20 percent capacity, so tickets will be extremely limited. Twenty-seven game Cup Pass tickets are available now by calling 815-722-2287, and individual game tickets will be available for sale to the general public at a later date, if any remain, after the Cup Pass sales window has ended.
“We are proud and excited to be able to bring the baseball fans of the entire Chicagoland area an opportunity to see the sport we all dearly love, to enjoy a hot dog and cold beer on a summer night. We can’t wait to see our fans back in the stadium,” Semaca said.
For up-to-the-minute news, follow the Slammers on Twitter @jolietslammers and use #jailbreak2020.
