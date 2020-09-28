KANKAKEE — After 36 holes at Kankakee Country Club, Damon Jensen and Matt Dwyer sat tied at the top of the Kankakee County Amateur Championship leaderboard with 145.
Each competitor shot five-over par for the 36-hole tournament and was forced to head into a sudden death playoff to decide the overall winner in the Championship Flight.
Neither player gave an inch, as Dwyer ended up sinking a 30-foot putt on the second playoff hole to keep pace with Jensen before the two opted to be declared co-champions after neither golfer was able to pull away in four extra holes.
“I hit it where I wanted it,” Dwyer said.
“I knew I was going to hit it firm, and it looked good, and all I was thinking was, ‘Don’t bounce out.’ And then it hit the back of the flag and probably hit the front, too, and luckily, it sunk to the bottom of the cup.”
The split win helped both Dwyer and Jenson add another championship to their resumes. Dwyer clinched his sixth Kankakee County Amateur Championship win, and Jenson recorded his third straight victory dating back to 2018.
“The competition is phenomenal; there are a lot of super talented players,” Jenson said. “I knew I had to play my best, and I thought for a while I had my best going.”
Dwyer enjoyed going up against Jenson and sharing the first-place honor with him, noting how good Jenson is to compete against.
“Damon is a heck of a player,” Dwyer said. “He hits it straight and putts very well, so this course sets up well for him, and he played a really good round of golf.”
The leading score was two strokes up on third-place finisher Derek Jaeniche’s 147 and three ahead of Jeff Voss, who wound up in fourth with 148. Matt Hasik rounded out the top five in the Championship Flight with a 151.
Also finishing in the top 10 of the 27-man flight were Brad Dulin (tied for sixth, 153), Marc Mayotte (tied for sixth,153), R.J. Tyson (eighth, 154), Logan Brimberry (ninth, 155) and Dave Gibson (10th, 156).
The next tier down finished without extra golf. Steve Bettenhausen locked up the A Flight Championship after carding a 160 for the two-day event. Kolton Koch took second in the flight with a 162, Matt Olszewski finished third with 163, and Steve Ortman rounded out the top four with a 165.
The remainder of the top 10 in Flight A finished as follows: Jeff Walter (fifth, 166), Mike Pinski (sixth, 167), Addison Goering (seventh, 169), Tyler Cantwell (tied for eighth, 171), David Hill (tied for eighth, 171) and Derek Slegr (10th, 173).
The B Flight champion was none other than Tom Scanlon, who shot a flight-low 163. He shot three strokes better than second-place finisher Kevin Pinski, who totaled 166 for the two days. Patrick Gronbech and David Faber each totaled 170 to earn a share of third place, and Bob Anderson, Bruce Dickstein and Don Devereaux took shares of fifth after they each finished with 171. Devereaux also finished with the tournament’s only hole in one on hole No. 8.
Rounding out the top 10 in B Flight was Chuck Frey (tied for eighth, 174), Joe Wertz (tied for eighth, 174) and Donald Bynum (10th, 175).
The smallest flight of the tournament was Flight C, which included 16 golfers. The top spot came from Matt Schore, who shot 176. He was followed by Anthony Andreatta with 179, Matt Nanos with 181 and Alan Webber with 182.
The remainder of the top 10 finishers in Flight C were: Don Fiets (fifth, 184), Ken Williams (sixth, 185), Mehmet Sipahi (seventh, 187), Brian Hiatt (eighth, 188), Rende Langlois (ninth, 190) and Dan Gould and Greg Walter (tied for 10th, 196).
The final champion of the evening came from Niles Crum with 154. He took home the crown in the Senior Flight. Rich Grillion took second with 158, Kevin Mauritzen finished third with 164, and Rich Fisher shot 167 to take home fourth place.
Rounding out the top 10 in the senior flight were Jerry Kruse (tied for fifth, 168), Dave Radke (tied for fifth, 168), Jenny Kuntz (tied for fifth, 168), Jim Milner (tied for fifth, 168) and Alan Hoss (10th, 171).
