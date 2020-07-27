A little over a year since committing to Valparaiso University to play volleyball, Bradley-Bourbonnais alumna Mallory Januski will soon be able to join her new squad.
The middle hitter went on a campus visit to Valpo in March of 2019 where she absolutely fell in love with the Crusaders. It led her to officially commit to the small Division I program not too long after in April of 2019.
“I started my recruiting process at the beginning of my sophomore year and I started with a lot of smaller schools and then I had a breakout weekend and started to get more attention,” Januski said. “And then as soon as I went on my visit to Valparaiso I knew that’s where I wanted to be and end up so it was an easy decision once I made it on campus.”
Januski felt an instant connection with the Crusaders coaching staff and players which is why it just seemed like the right fit for the exercise science major.
“Valpo is definitely a smaller Division I school which I like a lot,” Januski said. “They don’t treat their players like robots and everybody is just like a big family. As soon as I met the team and coach there was an immediate connection where there was no question I’d fit in there.”
Being that Januski was a three-year started for BBCHS there’s no doubt she will look to make an immediate impact for the Crusaders next fall after being named an Daily Journal All-Area selection and SWSC Red Conference Player of the Year this year as a senior.
She led the Boilermakers by finishing this past season with 307 kills and 90 blocks and was named to All-Tournament Teams at Rich East and the Moldenhauer Classic.
“Mallory was definitely a dominant middle for us at BBCHS,” Bradley-Bourbonnais volleyball coach Leigh Reiniche said. “She was our go-to girl and could definitely hit shots wherever we asked her to go...she did everything we asked her to do.”
Januski believes her strong work ethic and ability to embrace competition will be a huge strength as she prepares to take her game to the next level.
“I think one of my biggest strengths is that I really like to work hard,” Januski said. “I like to fight for a position on the court so if there’s an opportunity for me I’m going to work for it.
Although coach Reiniche had only got to coach Januski for her last season at BBCHS, she still managed to see Januski’s work ethic on a daily basis.
“I think her hard work and dedication to the sport will help her succeed at the next level,” Reiniche said. “I’ve watcher her from a far from coaching at a different school district, but being able to see her progress through BBCHS volleyball and know her dedication not only with athletic performance training but volleyball itself. She has that mentality of working hard and wanting to getting better in everything she does.”
Januski has already been doing the necessary dirty work in order to compete for a starting spot next fall.
“I’ve been going to the gym a lot doing lifting like 4-5 times a week,” Januski said. “I also try to go to the football field and run sprints. And then whenever there’s an open gym I just try to get some easy reps in and hit a lot to keep my arm in good shape.”
Coach Reiniche and BBCHS volleyball has already begun to see the effects losing Januski. Since Januski graduated this past May, the Boilermakers volleyball squad have been missing their go-to girl for the first time in three years.
“Mallory is just a great overall human being,” Reiniche said. “She’s just a good student-athlete and leader. The girls been in the gym recently and I think the girls miss her as the go-to girl. If they want to talk to someone Mallory was always there for her teammates.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!