Iroquois West football

Iroquois West quarterback Sam McMillan hands off to Trystyn Schacht during last season's IHSA Class 1A playoff game against Monmouth United.

 Daily Journal/David Volden

Fall 2021 Outlook

Head Coach: Jason Thiele (2nd season)

Career Record: 9-8

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you