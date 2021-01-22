In the ever-changing landscape of the prep sports scene, it seems another statewide hurdle was cleared Friday, as the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that all regions in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois COVID-19 plan may resume competition for all winter sports, including boys and girls basketball, which had been restricted to team practices and workouts only.
The only region in the Daily Journal coverage area that is in Phase 4 is Region 6, which includes Iroquois County high schools Central, Cissna Park, Donovan, Iroquois West, Milford, St. Anne and Watseka, all of which offer basketball.
Updates were made to the IDPH's Sports Safety Guidance Friday, which now allows for basketball games to be held between conference and/or COVID-19 region opponents. Basketball joins boys and girls bowling, competitive cheer and dance, boys swim and dive, girls gymnastics and girls badminton as sports that are allowed to hold games and competitions.
All sports aside from basketball are allowed to hold games and competitions across the state, with areas in Tier 1 or better (including Phase 4) would be allowed to participate in action outside of COVID-19 region and conference opponents.
For areas in Tier 2, low-risk sports are allowed to participate in conference and COVID-19 region competition and other sports are allowed to practice.
In a press release issued Friday, the IHSA reminded schools that all participants and spectators must wear a mask at all times. Schools in Phase 4 may hold 50 spectators while those in Tier 1 are capped at 25 people and those in Tier 2 may not have any attendees.
Low-risk winter sports require seven days of practice before holding a first game or competition. Basketball players are required to practice for 12 days before playing in a game.
At the grade school level, volleyball practices have been able to resume, as have contact-free basketball practices. The Illinois Elementary School Association will hold a board meeting next Friday to determine potential state series for those sports, but no dates will be rescheduled from their dates that were made last November.
