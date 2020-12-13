The Lovie Smith era is officially over. The school announced Sunday morning that Smith has been terminated as the head football coach at the University of Illinois. Smith will receive a $2.3 million buyout from the university as a result of his early termination.
Smith’s tenure was not what fans and the school had hoped it would be when he was hired back in 2016. Over five seasons, Smith’s teams went 17-39 for a win percentage of .304. His most successful campaign came last season where his team went 6-6 in the regular season and made it to the Redbox Bowl. It was their first bowl game since 2014.
While the Illini lost their bowl game 35-20 to Cal and struggled in some winnable games at the back end of last season, expectations were high for Lovie and his men going into this season. Those expectations were not met with Illinois going 2-5 in their first seven games.
Lovie Smith coached teams usually had a very defined style and his Illinois team was no different. A strong defense and a run heavy offense are Lovie’s calling cards and he attempted to install those systems in his teams in Champaign. So far this season, both the offense and defense have struggled and it is those struggles that ultimately caused Smith his job.
In a statement released by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics Sunday morning Athletic Director Josh Whitman made some comments regarding the move. “Lovie Smith led the Illinois football program with unquestioned integrity during his nearly five years of service, I have tremendous respect for Coach Smith and will always be grateful to him for providing a steady, experienced hand at a time when our program required stability. His unshakeable leadership, never more needed than during this pandemic, will be forever remembered.” Smith was a coach beloved by his players and several of those players made social media statements echoing Whitman’s message here when the news broke.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented effect on athletics in general and Illini football did not escape that. This year has been tough on and off the field and many times the Illini were without many key players often for more than one game. In a press conference Sunday afternoon AD Whitman spoke about the timing of the firing saying “Ultimately, for me, I had to come to grips with the fact that the pandemic is unfair. That said it didn’t change the fact that I had to make an evaluation.”
With this move, Josh Whitman will now begin his second search for a head football coach during his tenure. Whitman hired Lovie less than two days after being announced as Illinois AD himself back in 2016. He spoke about the kind of coach he will be looking for this time around. “I want to win, I want someone to come in here, win a lot of football games, do it with integrity and do it for a long time.”
As for the rest of this season, offensive coordinator Rod Smith will serve as head coach for the season finale, away at Penn State this Saturday and defensive ends coach Jimmy Lindsey will call the defense.
