I’ll never forget the night I thought Illinois men’s basketball was back. For the 2010-11 season, expectations were over the moon for Bruce Weber’s team.
Reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year DJ Richardson led a strong sophomore group that also featured future pro Brandon Paul and intriguing forward Tyler Griffey. The strong senior class of Demetri McCamey, Mike Tisdale, Mike Davis and Bill Cole was tough and talented.
The freshman class had the potential to be one of the best in program history, boasting McDonald’s All-American Jereme Richmond, current Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard and Crandall Head, the younger brother of program great Luther Head.
I was a freshman that year, too, sitting in the Orange Krush section at Assembly Hall as the Illini pulled away late to down North Carolina by a dozen to a sold out crowd and a national audience on ESPN.
That’s when I first thought I had a chance to be a student while the Illini rebounded to the program’s highest point a handful of years ago when they ran the regular season table and fell to those very same Tar Heels in the 2005 NCAA National Championship.
Boy, I couldn’t have been more wrong. The seniors went out with a second-round loss to Kansas. The sophomore class had its moments, such as Paul’s 43-point outburst to topple Ohio State in 2012 and Griffey’s buzzer-beater to upset top-ranked Indiana in 2013, but they also saw their careers end with a second-round tournament exit a little more than a month after Griffey’s shot.
Two-thirds of that freshmen class had shorter Illini tenures than even I did when I left in 2012 — Richmond for disciplinary issues that turned into legal ones, as Leonard left early to become a lottery pick in 2012.
The 2013 tournament exit was the last tournament the Illini played in, although last year would have changed that had COVID-19 not canceled the dance in March — the team posted a 21-10 record that garnered national buzz.
As the 2020-21 squad began its season with three games during three days last week, that buzz started to get louder and louder as the team has climbed into the top five of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
Entering the season ranked eighth in the nation led by AP pre-season All-American Ayo Donsumnu and returning Big Ten Freshman of the Year Kofi Cockburn, the Illini turned heads in their 3-0 start, becoming the first ranked team in 30 years to win their first two games by 55 or more points with beatdowns against North Carolina A&T on Wednesday and Chicago State on Thanksgiving.
Ohio gave the Illini everything they could handle Friday, but it once again was a victory for Illinois, thanks to Dosumnu’s late free-throw shooting and a timely steal from senior Trent Frazier, one of the nation’s most slept-on seniors, which sealed the deal on a 77-75 win.
The 2004-05 team, which had racked up 34 wins before falling in the national championship, had one of the best guard trios in college hoops history. Dee Brown was the National Player of the Year, but Deron Williams could have made the case for being the better of the two, and Luther Head was the perfect compliment with his 3-and-D ability on the wing.
This year’s squad might not quite have that good of a trio, but Dosunmu certainly could be the first Illini to win the National Player of the Year award since Brown. Frazier is Luther but with better handles. Adam Miller is a five-star freshman who set a program record for a debut with 28 points in the season opener, and Da’Monte Williams, the son of former program fixture Frankie Williams, is the team’s best pure 3-point shooter and is right there with Frazier and Dosunmu in terms of defending the perimeter.
Sprinkle in the potential of Miller’s roommate, fellow freshman Andre Curbelo, who looks as though he could provide that extra “something” any great team has, and the Illini backcourt is full of depth, shooting, playmaking and aggressive defense.
The team is completed with a frontcourt led by Cockburn, who, along with Dosunmu, withdrew his name from this year’s NBA Draft to chase a title in Champaign. At an even 7 feet and 285 pounds, the Jamaican giant exceeded the high expectations he entered college with last season and has recorded a double-double in each of the first three games this season as he continues to develop into one of the country’s premier big men.
The Illini like to employ three or four guards on the floor to surround Cockburn, but they also can go big when they pair Cockburn with Giorgi Bezhanishvili, one of the conference’s biggest surprises the past two seasons. The Georgian is a bit undersized to be a true center at 6-foot-9 and lacks the outside touch to be a true modern power forward, but he has a nice scoring touch from the middle-in, plays hard defense and sets the hard screens that allow the speedy guards to find room to make plays.
The mastermind behind all of this is Brad Underwood, the fourth-year coach of the Illini. After two seasons below .500, the Illini racked up a 21-10 record in last year’s shortened season, the first that featured players primarily brought in by Underwood.
His most notable trademark is his team’s defensive effort. They were just average in terms of scoring defense, ranking seventh in the Big Ten last year, but part of that can be attributed to the high-flying pace the Illini play at. Don’t let the stats fool you; these kids can defend with the best of them, which is why Dosunmu was ranked by his conference mates as the second-best defender in the conference, and Frazier, Williams and Cockburn also received votes in that category in a poll run by the Big Ten Network.
The Illini’s desire for both pace and grit is a unique one. They love to get out in transition whenever they can but also are smart about when to fly and when to pull it back and be patient. That led them to falling in the bottom third of pace in Division I hoops last season, but like that scoring defense rank, the numbers are a bit deceiving.
Offensively, it’s that transition game paired with quick guards who either can score at the bucket, kick it outside from an open 3-pointer or dish it to Cockburn that gives them a versatile look. They finished last in the conference in 3-point percentage last year, but Frazier had an uncharacteristic shooting slump last season and more time for Williams this year surely will boost that number to at least the middle of the pack.
With a boastful amount of talent in different areas, the Illini are as versatile a team as can be and will be able to beat teams in a lot of different ways. The Big Ten is the best conference in America, as evidenced by Iowa (third), Wisconsin (fourth) and the Illini giving them three of the top five teams in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll. Michigan State (eighth), Ohio State (23rd) and Rutgers (24th) give them six total ranked teams, and Michigan started the year ranked 25th as well.
What is a guarantee is this Illini team will be fun to watch. Dosunmu is already a program legend and only will continue to grow that legacy. If there is an NCAA Tournament this spring, fans reasonably can expect the Illini to be one of the last teams in it. Unlike myself, wide-eyed freshmen in Champaign shouldn’t be looking around for a letdown.
That is, if they even are allowed to attend any games in the world of the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!