After helping head coach Brad Underwood patch up a once-broken pipeline from Chicago to Champaign, sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu might be making the next step in his career, declaring himself eligible for the NBA Draft on Wednesday.
Dosunmu announced the decision in a video posted to his Twitter account. In the video, a text message conversation is depicted between Dosunmu, the Orange Krush student section and Illini Nation.
April 15, 2020
This season, Dosunmu took enormous strides and led the Illini with 16.6 points and 3.3 assists per game, and his handful of athletic and acrobatic game-winners made the former blue chip prospect one of the most beloved Illini players in years. He also earned himself first-team Big Ten All-Conference honors.
In his video, Dosunmu said he won't hire an agent yet, which means he can pull his name out of the draft and return to school after getting feedback from scouts and experts.
Dosunmu joins Big Ten Freshman of the Year and teammate Kofi Cockburn as notable underclassmen who have declared but not yet hired an agent. In the latest ESPN mock draft, neither player was selected.
