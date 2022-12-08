Blue Devils eye back-to-back ICE Conference titles

It’s hard to imagine improving on a undefeated (14-0) Illinois Central Eight Conference title run, but Peotone head coach Steve Strough knows his team is capable of doing just that given the sheer amount of talent the Blue Devils return after having set a new single-season school record with 26 wins last season.

Having lost just one starter from last year’s squad — Danielle Piper (4.5 points per game) — Peotone is set to return its trio of All-Illinois Central Eight Conference and 2021 Daily Journal All-Area players in Jenna Hunter, Mady Kibelkis and Madi Schroeder as well as senior Marissa Velasco and junior Addie Graffeo, the lone new starter to the bunch.

