Tigers introduce many new pieces that hope to take the next step

Coming off a 25-9 overall season and a second place finish in the Illinois Central Eight Conference (12-2), Herscher head coach Brent Offill will have plenty of work to do in order to continue building off his stellar first season at the helm, where the Tigers managed to eventually went on to earn a regional title.

Having lost much of its starting production from last season in Trey Schwarzkopf (13 points per game), Joe Holohan (13 points per game), Carson Splear (10.1 points per game) and Cody Lunsford (8 points per game) – Herscher will need to rely heavily on its only returning all-conference senior guard Brock Wenzelman to be the focal point on offense for a varsity squad that will introduce seven underclassmen, including three freshmen – Tanner Jones, Alec Draper and Austin Buckley.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

