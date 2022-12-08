Tigers introduce many new pieces that hope to take the next step
Coming off a 25-9 overall season and a second place finish in the Illinois Central Eight Conference (12-2), Herscher head coach Brent Offill will have plenty of work to do in order to continue building off his stellar first season at the helm, where the Tigers managed to eventually went on to earn a regional title.
Having lost much of its starting production from last season in Trey Schwarzkopf (13 points per game), Joe Holohan (13 points per game), Carson Splear (10.1 points per game) and Cody Lunsford (8 points per game) – Herscher will need to rely heavily on its only returning all-conference senior guard Brock Wenzelman to be the focal point on offense for a varsity squad that will introduce seven underclassmen, including three freshmen – Tanner Jones, Alec Draper and Austin Buckley.
With so many new additions as well as the fact returning seniors such as Blake Ritsema, Cayden Fowler and Jace Holt are all set to to take on bigger roles after getting limited action off the bench last season expect the Tigers to take some time to go through some growing pains before gelling.
“We lost most of our players that played significant minutes, so we will see how the new guys step up and replace those seniors,” Offill said. “We have some guys that really play hard and so if we can keep that up, we should continue to improve each week.”
Due to a lack of firepower on offense as well as limited experience Herscher will need to rely primarily on the defensive end in order to keep itself in games during the first half of the season. If not, then the Tigers may find themselves in the bottom half of the conference for the first time since 2019-20.
Young Panthers ready to prove themselves within the ICE conference
Similarly to last season where head coach Zack Myers suffered his second-straight losing season after going 3-6 in the shortened 2021 spring season the fifth-year head coach knows his squad may be in for a turbulent first half of the season as he tries to figure out the roles of all his new pieces following a 12-17 overall record last year.
After having lost nearly 78% of its scoring from last season, most notably from graduated seniors Manny Carrera (8.6 points per game), Carter Drazy (7.7 points per game) and Gavin Herbst (3.7 points per game) the Panthers will look to retool with their top players either coming off limited varsity action or a successful junior varsity season.
“We are only returning three contributing players to our varsity roster this year and are losing nearly 78% of our scoring, but we have a promising junior varsity class who had a successful JV season last year,” Myers said. “We’re going to be tested early with three-straight games against extremely well coached teams, but as the season progresses we expect to compete and play hard each and every game.”
With most of its offensive firepower from last season now graduated, expect Manteno to bring a balanced attack on offense primarily led by its returning senior point guard Trey Malone, junior Porter Chandler and newcomers Jeremiah Renchen and Kyle McCullough.
Malone will look to be the main distributor coming off a junior season where he averaged 2.2 points per game and totaled 20 assists meanwhile Chandler returns as one of the squads’ most prominent deep threats after totaling 16 made 3-pointers while averaging 4.4 points per game last season in limited action.
The new additions of Renchen, a Bradley-Bourbonnais transfer, and McCullough, a varsity newcomer, will afford versatility on both ends of the court, which will prove to be pivotal to the Panthers success as the season goes onward.
Comets look to secure back-to-back winning seasons since 2015-2016
It's been more than a half-decade since Reed-Custer last put together back-to-back winning seasons, but don’t tell that to head coach Mark Porter, as he believes his team has what it takes to do just.
Following a 15-14 overall record and a fifth-place finish in the Illinois Central Eight Conference last season Reed-Custer hasn’t felt more confident in recent years than it does heading into this season given its health and weaponry on the offensive end.
On top of returning All-Illinois Central Eight Conference seniors Lucas Foote (16.8 points per game) and Wes Shats (12.2 points per game and 10 rebounds per game) the Comets will welcome back a healthy Jake McPherson, who missed all of his junior season last season after having been named all-conference during his sophomore season when he averaged 11.3 points per game.
“The Comets are looking to take the next step after a 15-14 season last year,” Porter said. “We finished 5-9 in the ICE conference and were missing point guard Jake McPherson, who is back this season.
“...We return firepower and experience and feel we can compete with every team on our schedule.”
The addition of McPherson returning back to the point guard position along with Foote occupying the other guard spot will presumably make for one of the best backcourts within the area.
Add in the likes of scrappy senior Jace Christian, who averaged six points per game and led the team in assists (2.8 assists per game), steals (1.2 steals per game) and charges drawn (17) as well as Josh Bohac, who did a little bit of everything in his own right and the Comets are more than capable of getting back to 2015-16 form, the last time they had a second-straight winning year.
Wildcats ready to roar under new coach Krop
Outside of a second-place finish (6-2) in the Illinois Central Eight Conference during the 2021 shortened spring season two seasons ago Wilmington’s boys basketball team has had little to be excited about over the past decade. Despite having limited success over recent years the Wildcats’ program looks to start fresh with the new coaching hire of Doug Krop, who spent the last four years as an assistant coach at Joliet Junior College.
Krop most recently helped lead the Wolves to a 27-6 overall record last season before joining the Wildcats this year, where he plans to make the program much more competitive after finishing 10-16 and sixth in the ICE (4-10) in 2021-22.
“This year I would like to be above .500 and compete for the top half of the conference,” Krop said ahead of his first season at the helm. “Since [we went] 10-16 last year, I feel that being above .500% is a reasonable goal.”
Although the Wildcats will have to replace their leading scorer from last season — Tyson Meents (15 points per game) — the team in purple and white will have plenty of experience to rely on this upcoming season, as they return a trio of veteran guards who are all expected to be major contributors to the program's turnaround.
Senior guard Ryder Meents and junior guard Reid Juster are both set to take another leap forward this season after averaging 12.7 points per game and 11.7 points per game, respectively last year. Both guards will be relied heavily to carry the offensive load while junior Cade McCubbin will look to add another scoring punch after averaging 4.2 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game and 1.6 assists per game as a sophomore last season in limited minutes.
“We lost one of our main contributors from last year and so we have a majority of contributors coming back,” Krop said. “This year I would love to get the program in the right direction.
“We are young with only one senior, but I believe in our players that we should be competitive this season,” he added. “Our program motto now is ‘Carving our own path’. I think that the future of Wildcat basketball is bright and we can make our own mark on the program from what it has been like in the past.”
The trio of upperclassmen guards — Juster, Meents, McCubbin — will look to help ease sophomores Kyle Farrell, Lucas Rink and Ryan Nelson into the varsity rotation after having gotten limited varsity minutes as freshmen last year.
Blue Devils eye for their first winning season in six years
Last season Peotone was well on its way to secure its first winning season since 2016-17 when they jumped out to an 8-3 overall record before senior star Mason Kibelkis tore his ACL right after Christmas, leaving the Blue Devils to finish 5-14 down the stretch and 13-17 on the season.
Fast forward one season later, under legendary coach Ron Oloffson’s second season at the helm, and Peotone looks more than capable of turning its overall record into a positive one thanks to a trio of key returners — Miles Helfin, Lucas Gesswein and Wil Grafeo — who are all expected to major contributors to the Blue Devils’ turnaround.
Helfin, a 6-foot-4 senior stretch power forward that can play both inside and out with tenacious defense, will look to take over the primary scoring role for graduated Kibelkis while Gesswein and Graffeo are both expected to make another huge leap forward after expanding their respective skills in a strong offseason.
Not to mention the Blue Devils also return senior guard James Kuypers, who missed last season due to injury. The addition of Kuypers back into the rotation along with its core makes for a talented group that will be no easy out on any given night.
“I do think we will surprise some people before it is all over and be a very good basketball team,” Oloffson said. “Our schedule is tough, but by the end of the year, when things really matter, we will be right where we want to be and will look to compete for a regional championship.”
Pair those four with the additions of junior forward Hunter Becker, the Blue Devils’ primary 3-and-D man, as well as some potential contributing newcomers like 5-foot-10 sophomore guard Brandon Weiss and others, Peotone may become one of the biggest turnarounds in recent memory.
“We also have a number of players off last year’s JV squad and other varsity reserves who are ready to make their imprint on this team,” Oloffson said. “In general, all of the players on this year’s team can be the difference-makers, whether it's scoring, rebounding, setting screens, passing or playing defense.”
Fresh-faced Coalers ready to compete under new coach
After a 5-25 (3-11) finish lsat season one could argue that Coal City can only be on an uptrend this season, especially after promoting varsity assistant and sophomore coach Tyler Schoonover to take over for former head coach Glenn Pacek, who posted an 8-31 record over the past two seasons.
And according to coach Schoonover, the Coalers seem to have all the necessary key pieces to turn things around this season, given they return sharp-shooting senior guards Cason Headley (12.5 points per game) and Carson Shepard (5.8 points per game), as well their 6-foot-5 big man in the middle, Carter Garrelts, who averaged 8.7 points per game primarily from the paint.
“I’m excited to implement a new, faster-paced style of play using the great athletes of Coal City,” Schoonover said. “We had a great summer and are looking for that to translate to the season.”
If the trio of seniors can rise to their full potential and its vital newcomers juniors Jim Feeney, Owen Hren and returning seniors Garrett Keeley and Nolan Ness — who were both injured last season — then the Coalers should have a great chance at improving on the .167 win percentage they posted last season.
“We hope to be a competitive team that will finish in the upper half of the conference,” Schoonover said. “We have a group of very talented seniors with a couple of underclassmen that will be major contributors.
