Daily Journal Staff Report
The 2020-21 Illinois Central Eight Conference boys and girls cross country teams were announced Wednesday, with three local schools finding themselves on the list.
On the boys side, Herscher found itself all over the team. Six Tigers — Drew Rogers, Ben Morgan, Kamden Lockwood, Finley Cracco, Trevor Stutz and Blaine Dodds — finished as all-conference selections.
In addition, Herscher also won the ICE conference on the girls side after sweeping its competition as well. As a result, four more Tigers — Katelyn Borschnack, Natalie Rink, Gracie Kent and Lucy Martinson — received all-conference nods.
Furthermore, Peotone and Wilmington each totaled one all-conference selection for the girls. Amelia Kuypers (Peotone) and Chloe Proffitt (Wilmington) were selected as all-conference runners.
