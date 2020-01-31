In what many were labeling a “trap game” for the Illini (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten), the team remained focused and came away with a gritty win against Minnesota (11-10, 5-6 Big Ten) to hold on to the top spot in the Big Ten.
Offense was not easy to come by, as evidenced by the final score, but defense has been this Illini team’s biggest strength all season, and that was clear in the final two minutes.
With the Illini holding a 53-51 lead, junior defensive stalwart Da’Monte Williams entered the game and made two huge plays, blocking a 3-point attempt and grabbing the game-sealing rebound. Williams has faced scrutiny for his lack of offensive production, but he proved he is still an incredibly valuable cog in this Illini machine.
Both Williams and senior forward Kipper Nichols shined in their defensive and rebounding roles. Williams made those two key stops at the end and added seven rebounds, and Nichols added six rebounds on four offensive rebounds.
“I love Kipper, man. It’s something that we knew he was capable of — it was just getting it out of him. He stepped up big time,” said Illini center Kofi Cockburn.
The rest of the team, including Big Ten defensive player of the year candidate Trent Frazier, did their defensive duties as well. Sophomore Daniel Oturu was the only Golden Gopher in double figures. That did not go unnoticed by Gophers coach Richard Pitino, who said of the Illini, “I thought their team was really, really good defensively. I thought their bigs did a great job.”
The Illini were without sophomore breakout star Alan Griffin who served the final game of his two-game suspension. Griffin’s absence was noticed on the offensive end, but the team stepped up to fill the void.
The Illini were led by senior guard Andres Feliz, who finished with 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting and added eight rebounds. Ayo Dosunmu and Cockburn both tallied 13 points. Cockburn notched his ninth double-double on the season, adding 10 rebounds. Junior point guard Frazier continued his scoring outburst from the past few games, as he chipped in 10 points.
Minnesota was led in scoring by their star big man Oturu, who, despite his team’s offensive struggles, managed 20 points on an efficient 7-for-13 shooting. He also chipped in eight rebounds.
This win marks the seventh in a row for this red-hot Illini team, and the country is starting to take notice. The No. 19-ranked Illini are tied for first place in the Big Ten with No. 14 Michigan State.
Up next
There hasn’t been this level of excitement around this program in a long time, and the team is doing a great job of not letting the moment get too big for them. Tonight’s game was sold out, and two more of the team’s remaining home games already have been declared sell-outs.
The Illini’s next test is a road game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. No. 18 Iowa has had Illinois’ number of late, and the Illini will look to change that narrative in Iowa City at noon Sunday.
