It’s finally over.
A 56-21 loss against Penn State (4-5, 4-5 Big Ten) sees the Illini’s (2-5, 2-5 Big Ten) nightmare season come to a close. Illini Athletic Director Josh Whitman announced the hire of Bret Bielema as the new Head Coach of the football program this morning inking the former Wisconsin head coach on a six year deal worth $4.2 million per year.
His tenure however, does not start until next season and the Illini still had one more game to play.
The game started out fast with Penn State scoring on the opening play of the game. QB Isaiah Williams then threw an interception in the red zone on the ensuing Illini possession.
The Illini defense however, forced and recovered a fumble on Penn State’s first play after the interception and the Illini offense capitalized with a touchdown. Penn State then returned the kickoff for their second touchdown. The Illini then marched down the field and scored again to make the score 21-21 at the end of the first quarter.
The Illini would not see any more the end zone for the rest of the game. Penn State scored 35 unanswered points and walked away with the win. “Really, it came down to who executed better, and they executed more.” Williams said after the game.
Technically, the Illini started two quarterbacks today Williams and usual starter Brandon Peters. It was Williams who saw the bulk of the action and he finished 8-for-18 with 120 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Peters played the fourth quarter going 0-for-4 passing. Williams led the Illini rushing attack as well with 102 yards on 15 carries."
Nittany Lion quarterback Sean Clifford went 16-for-22 for 285 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Running back Caziah Holmes racked up 77 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries for Penn State today as well. Jahan Watson added two more touchdowns as well as 189 yards receiving.
This game marks the official end of an era for Illini football, as many players and staff will most likely not return after the coaching change. The Lovie Smith era did not go how the Illini wanted it to with Smith’s teams only managing a combined 17-39 during his almost five year spell at the helm in Champaign.
While the Smith era did not go how many would have liked, it did deliver some special moments. Last year’s win over No. 6 Wisconsin, the comeback win away at Michigan State and the Illini’s first bowl appearance since 2014 were all great moments and indicated that the program is moving in the right direction. Bielema will hope to continue that momentum and help make Illinois a Big Ten powerhouse once again.
Today marks the potential end of the road for the Illini seniors. While they can choose to come back and play another season, the coaching change and the circumstances of the season make anticipating any player's decision close to impossible.
One such senior, linebacker and captain Jake Hansen expressed his gratitude for being able to play.
“I think it's underrated how much of a blessing it is to play at this level.” He also talked about playing in this strange season saying “I just loved every moment suiting up for the Orange and Blue.”
Only time will tell whether Hansen or any of the other Illini seniors decide to come back.
