Just two days after their final game of the 2020 season, Illinois introduced Bret Bielema as their new Head Coach of the football program. The Illini fired Lovie Smith last weekend after an almost five year run at the helm that many felt did not live up to its potential.
Athletic Director Josh Whitman introduced Bielema this afternoon and with it ushered in a new era of Illinois football. Bielema comes in with an intriguing resume and many Big Ten fans will be familiar with him from either his playing days at Iowa or stint as the head coach at Wisconsin.
Bielema was born and raised in Illinois and now takes on the task of rebuilding a long suffering Illini football program to its former glory. It is a task that many have taken on and come up short but something about Bielema seems different. “I couldn’t be more excited to be the head coach at the University of Illinois.” Bielema said today.
All told Bielema has 12 years of head coaching experience at the college level including a seven year stint at Wisconsin and a five year stint at Arkansas. During those 12 years, Bielema has only had two losing seasons and has taken teams to a bowl game nine times, winning four of those games.
At Wisconsin, Bielema won three Big Ten titles and took the Badgers to the Rose Bowl twice. He also coached the likes of JJ Watt, Joe Thomas and Russell Wilson, who all went on to have incredible success in the NFL.
He has spent the last two years in the NFL serving as a defensive consultant for the New England Patriots in 2018 and as the Defensive Line Coach in 2019. Bielema spent the first part of this season as a linebackers coach and senior assistant for the New York Giants.
You factor all of that experience in with the fact that Bielema is an Illinois guy with Big Ten roots and you start to get excited. Bielema himself was excited during his introductory press conference saying he wants the program to start being successful immediately. He also stressed building the program in the right way saying “We’ll build this baby up the way it needs to be done.”
Bielema only got to Champaign yesterday and has only met with the team once. He said this morning that he is in the process of meeting with current players and staff saying “If they are in the building now, we’d love to have them be a part of us and move forward.”
There is not word yet on whether any Illini seniors will choose to stay for another year under Bielema or any word on potential changes to the staff.
