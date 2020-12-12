Nothing went right for the Illini (2-5, 2-5, Big Ten) today in their loss to #14 Northwestern (6-1, 6-1 Big Ten) in their annual rivalry game. The weather was ugly and the game was uglier if you’re an Illini fan with poor play on both sides of the ball leading to a blowout loss. The Illini took the lead on a field goal in the first quarter before Northwestern scored 28 unanswered points to open up a 28-3 lead. Illinois did score a touchdown in the fourth quarter but it was too little too late.
Due to a combination of injuries, positive COVID tests and contact tracing, the Illini only travelled 21 defensive players. That number dropped to 20 after safety Derrick Smith was ejected in the first half on a questionable targeting call. This certainly impacted the Illini’s ability to defend. “It’s next man up but eventually you run out” Head Coach Lovie Smith said, “No one wants to hear that but that’s where we are.”
Illini starter Brandon Peters went 3-for-14 for 21 yards through the air. Backup Isaiah Williams went 4-for-8 for 86 yards and a touchdown. Williams also added 38 yards on the ground. While Peters numbers are ugly he got little help from his receivers as constant rain and then snow led to a large number of drops for the Illini. Stalwart running back Chase Brown had a very promising start and finished with 14 carries for 70 yards.
The Northwestern offense, not known for big plays, had run plays of 22, 31 and 50 yards against the Illini on their way to 409 yards on the ground. Starting quarterback Peyton Ramsey threw for 82 yards and one touchdown before being pulled at the beginning of the fourth quarter for backup Andrew Marty. Marty did not attempt a pass. The Wildcats had two rushers over 100 yards with Evan Hull and Cam Porter going for 147 and 142 respectively.
It was a bitterly disappointing loss for the Illini who had the opportunity to finish the season with a .500 record if they could win this game and then next week’s cross-division game but this loss means the Illini will have a losing record in this COVID shortened season.
The disappointment was felt throughout the team with Coach Smith expressing his disappointment early followed by his players. “We’re trying to look for answers and really the answer is we gotta be better” Chase Brown said. “We just gotta tackle better.” safety Quan Martin said later. Martin himself led the team with 12 tackles but missed tackles were a major problem today for the Illini.
The Illini have one more game to play against an opponent from the Big Ten East. There is no word as of right now who Illinois will play next weekend or what time that game will take place.
