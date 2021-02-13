Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 6F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 0F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected.