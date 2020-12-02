No specific timeline was given at Wednesday's Illinois High School Association virtual meeting concerning the currently suspended winter sports season, but the state did provide somewhat of an update by saying not even low-risk sports are likely to begin before the end of the month.
With the current Tier 3 mitigations still in effect by the state that were implemented days before the IHSA paused all winter sports last month, there wasn't much of a decision for the IHSA to make in the matter during Wednesday's meeting, but the hope is for sports to begin as soon as possible.
"Given Governor [JB] Pritzker’s current mitigations, the board has no expectation of starting low risk winter sports prior to January," the IHSA said in a statement issued Wednesday. "The board and IHSA staff will continue to monitor the Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigation in effect currently. When there is a timeline for the state to emerge from these restrictions, the board is prepared to restart lower risk winter sports quickly.
"In addition, the board hopes to reestablish contact days in January for any winter sports that cannot begin, as well as spring and summer sports," the statement also said. "The introduction of the contact days will be based on mitigations from the Governor and the Illinois Department of Public Health at that time."
All winter sports except basketball are considered low-risk by the Illinois Department of Public Health. It is likely basketball wouldn't start quite as early as the low-risk sports, which are bowling, competitive cheer and dance, boys swimming and diving and girls gymnastics. Wrestling has already been moved to the summer.
The IHSA insisted that while there is no expectation for the winter season to start prior to 2021, they are prepared to start sooner if conditions permit for an earlier start. They also said that all sports are still currently planned on being played this year, and that spring and summer start dates may change depending on when the winter sports season does begin.
Wrestling is the only sport as of now that will be played in a different season than originally scheduled when the IHSA updated the season calendar over the summer, but girls badminton could soon join it. The IHSA said Wednesday that the idea of moving it from the spring to the winter will be brought up at the monthly board meeting scheduled for Dec. 14.
That's also the meeting the IHSA hopes to have an update for when winter sports will begin, but changes in state mitigations will likely be needed before any sports actually do begin.
