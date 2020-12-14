A specific date wasn't given in regards to the start of the winter sports season, but the Illinois High School Association did give a clear indication of when the season will begin for low-risk sports, tying it in with both the elimination of the state's Tier 3 COVID-19 mitigations and the return of contact days for non-winter sports.
Once Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health lift Tier 3 mitigations, the IHSA will begin practice for low-risk winter sports and contact days for spring and summer sports, the IHSA announced after Monday's virtual board of directors meeting.
“The board felt that it was important for the physical and mental health of our student-athletes to resume contacts days for all out-of-season sports as soon IDPH deems it safe,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a press release issued Monday. “Winter sports are not included, as we anticipate all low-risk winter sports will be able to begin their seasons at the same time."
As for basketball, the lone high-risk winter sport after wrestling was moved to the summer, there's less clarity on when the season will start, or even if it will keep its winter slot on the calendar.
"Basketball remains the outlier in the equation," Anderson said. "We hope to be able to conduct basketball during the winter season, but if we cannot, basketball will be provided the same contact day opportunity as we determine where the basketball seasons fits best in the remainder of the school year.”
Contact days will also include fall sports for the 2020-21 school year. Student-athletes will be limited to six hours per sport per week. The depth of what is permitted during those contact days will depend on what IDPH guidance says at the time.
The IHSA also gave insight into a seemingly growing relationship with Pritzker and the IDPH, stating the three entities are planning on meeting this month to develop a timeline for the return to winter sports. A special board meeting will be called after that meeting to finalize logistics.
The one sport to see its start time move up Monday was girls badminton, which will now be added to the winter sports slate that also includes boys and girls bowling, competitive cheer and dance, boys swimming and diving and girls gymnastics.
Girls badminton, which is only locally played by Bradley-Bourbonnais, was originally scheduled to be played in the spring.
“Given its status as a low-risk sport, we believe we can safely conduct badminton in the winter as soon as the current mitigations are lifted,” Anderson said. “The feedback that we have heard from our schools is that this is an optimal time to conduct badminton as they look at balancing sports and facilities throughout the remainder of the school year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!