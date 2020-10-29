After announcing Wednesday that boys and girls basketball, boys and girls bowling, competitive cheer and dance, boys swimming and diving and girls gymnastics will begin as scheduled on Nov. 16, the Illinois High School Association released updated mitigation considerations for those winter sports on Thursday. All sports will have competition limited to matchups within a school's conference or COVID region.
For basketball, there will be a limit of 50 people allowed in the building. This includes athletes, coaches, officials, cheerleaders, other essential personnel and media. Fans are also included, but most sports will not be allowed many, if any fans at all, in order to stay under the limit.
As the IHSA announced Wednesday, masks are required for everyone in basketball, including players during the game. An extra media timeout will be granted at the first dead ball under the 5-minute mark of each quarter. Multiple masks per participant are suggested in order to swap out sweat-soaked masks.
Additionally, players and coaches on the bench must also wear masks and maintain 6 feet of social distance, as will other personnel in attendance. During 30-second timeouts, only players currently in the game and coaches are allowed in a socially-distanced huddle. That huddle expands to all players during full timeouts.
There are also official-specific guidelines for referees. When passing the ball to players for an in-bounds pass or free-throw, referees must bounce pass the ball while maintaining social distance. And the tip-off will be eliminated, as the visiting team will be granted the ball to start the game, with the alternating possession arrow beginning after the first throw-in. For overtime, the visiting team will call a coin flip to determine who gets the first possession.
While the basketball season, and the entire winter sports season, is set to end Feb. 13, the IHSA has asked schools to leave the final week of the basketball season open for a potential postseason. Over the summer, IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said that the IHSA would consider overlapping the season into the spring for a potential state series.
Tournaments will be allowed, but teams must wait for the prior game's teams to leave the gym before they enter. Tournaments will be restricted to the same conference and COVID region restrictions for all participants. Teams are limited to 31 games.
The IHSA also recommends bowling teams keep the same week in Feb. open for a potential postseason. Competitive dance is being asked to keep Jan. 23 open for postseason action, while boys swimming and diving plans to hold sectionals on Feb. 13. Cheerleading is the only sport with a postseason planned, with tentative dates of Jan. 30 for sectionals and Feb. 5 and 6 for state.
While the IHSA has limited gatherings to 50 people, their bowling mitigation considerations state that events can hold 200 bowlers or 50% of the building's capacity, whichever number is lower. Multiple teams can participate in events, so long as they are all from the same conference or COVID region and there are 50-person limits per group.
Everyone, bowlers included, will be required to wear masks at all times. Similar to golf, participants will not be allowed physical contact with one another except for when they are from the same household.
For dance, no physical contact will be allowed, meaning stunts, lifts and partner stunts are not allowed. Six feet of social distance must be kept during formation changes. Masks are required and poms may not be shared between dancers.
Groups of 50 people (dancers, coaches, media, etc.) per each school are allowed on the mat at a time. The next group must wait until the mat is entirely cleared from the previous group before taking the mat. The same goes for competitive cheer.
Competitive cheer will face other similar restrictions, as stunts, pyramids and partner stunts are banned and all cheerleaders must constantly keep 6 feet of social distance. Masks are also required, although the IHSA also said there will be no scoring penalties for masks or social distancing.
Boys swimming and diving will be held to similar considerations as girls swimming and diving was in the fall. Multi-team meets are allowed, as long as there is a cap of 50 people in the natatorium at a time. There will be no relays and swimmers and divers may participate in up to four individual events at a meet.
