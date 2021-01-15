Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s highly anticipated January 15th virtual news conference was not what local high school student-athletes wanted to hear.
Pritzker revealed that only three regions in the state (Rockford, Peoria, southern Illinois) are being rolled back from Tier 3 mitigations to Tier 2 mitigations, none of which include the Kankakee area, in the continued fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The only word in my mind is disappointed,” Kankakee athletic director Ronnie Wilcox said. “I think it’s time for our athletes to kind of get back to some normalcy where they are allowed to practice and start competing.”
This announcement means that the only schools right now that are allowed further participation opportunities are IHSA schools located in Regions (1,2,5) under Tier 2 mitigations. As a result, no local teams can begin resuming play and are instead told to remain on pause, leaving the winter and spring sports seasons in question.
“I was really shocked that they are going to allow certain regions to open up and play based on where you live,” Bradley-Bourbonnais athletic director Mike Kohl said. “I was thrown off by that because I thought it was going to be an all-in thing with lower-risk sports throughout the entire state.”
The news further states that winter sports for schools in Tier 2 Regions categorized as lower-risk can begin practice immediately and will begin competition within their geographic region on a future date to be determined by the IHSA Board. In addition, high-risk sports will be allowed team training with no physical contact immediately as well. As for medium-risk, there are no sports in the winter season under that categorization.
The IHSA’s lower-risk winter sports include girls badminton, boys swim and dive, cheerleading, dance, boys and girls bowling and gymnastics.
“I know our athletes and coaches are frustrated and I’m deeply frustrated as well,” Wilcox said. “We were hoping for much better news today, but we will keep dealing with it.”
Moreover, spring and summer sports for schools in Tier 2 may begin to conduct contact days on Jan. 25 as long as they follow all the rules of the IDPH All Sports Policy based on their risk level. Schools under Tier 2 can also resume weight training as long as their athletes are socially distanced and using masks.
On a positive note, it might not be long until local schools can begin some type of resume to play as the Pritzker stated, "ff our remaining regions, the data shows that most are on track to leave Tier 3 in the coming days if current trends hold," during his news conference Friday.
“I feel confident that we are close to having sports return,” Kohl said. “I think we are getting close to getting after it and I know our kids are really eager to go.”
Herscher athletic director Todd Schwarzkopf noted that he’s been regularly checking for IDPH updates and he believes it’s only a matter of time until the Tigers can resume at least some of their winter sports.
“We're staying positive and we feel like we are easily beating three of the four criteria and so all we need is one more day of the hospitalizations to decrease and we will also get to Tier 2 mitigations,” Schwarzkopf said.
Even if some high school sports can make a return this season, some of local athletic directors aren’t too optimistic about getting the chance to play any “high-risk” sports this season which include sports such as basketball, football and wrestling.
“I think what they classified as high risk sports if I’m being honest I’m losing hope every day that they will return,” Wilcox said. “I was pretty optimistic in the fall but since then it hasn’t really been defined on how we are going to get those sports back playing.”
Going forward it remains to be seen what high school sports will look like in the second half of the 2020-2021 academic year which has only continued to hurt the spirits of high school student-athletes across the state, especially the seniors.
“The biggest challenge is our seniors,” Kohl said. “They lose so much socially with no prom, no homecoming and all the stuff they miss out on and then you take away sports on top of it is just really challenging for our senior class.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.