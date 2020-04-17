Not long after Gov. J.B. Pritzker closed in-person schooling for the rest of the school year, the Illinois High School Association made an announcement of their own Friday that a decision on the rest of the spring sports and extracurricular calendar will come next week.
In a statement released Friday afternoon, IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said the board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, when their final decision will be made.
"The Illinois High School Association board of directors is scheduled to meet via video conference on Tuesday, April 21, 2020," Anderson said. "At that meeting, the Board will make a final determination on the IHSA's spring sport state tournaments based on the Governor's announcement on April 17 that Illinois high schools will not return to in-person learning this school year."
The last update the IHSA provided earlier this month indicated it would be difficult to continue with plans on some sort of spring season if school was pushed back again or canceled. Anderson echoed those sentiments Friday, leaving room for speculation the spring season will be canceled in its entirety Tuesday.
"As we previously indicated, the cessation of in-person learning will make it difficult for the IHSA to conduct spring state tournaments this year," Anderson said. "More information will be provided following Tuesday's Board meeting."
