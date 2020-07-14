IHSA to defer to other agencies on Return To Play Guidelines

The Illinois High School Association announced that it will defer to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois State Board of Education and the Governor’s Office on all of its Return To Play Guidelines moving forward in a statement issued Tuesday.
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in the statement that deferring the decisions moving forward will help form a better consistency with the academic and extra-circular side of planning a return to school this fall.
“There is an unprecedented level of planning for this school year due to COVID-19, and we have come to understand that there needs to be a greater consistency between the guidelines for returning to learn and returning to interscholastic athletics,” Anderson said. “Some of the recommendations by the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and directives from IDPH have come into direct conflict with each other, especially as it relates to the use of masks by student-athletes.
"As a result, we feel it is important to let IDPH and ISBE provide a consistent direction for our membership moving forward.We will wait on direction from these organizations for further guidance on Return to Play plans for the 2020-21 school year.”
The IHSA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee had previously developed its own Return To Play Guidelines, which were then collaboratively amended, and then approved, by IDPH and were approved to begin after the Fourth of July holiday.
The Phase 4 Return To Play Guidelines were changed last week at the IDPH’s request to include a greater emphasis on masks, especially indoors, removed contact drills and included spectators in 50-person caps.
IHSA teams can currently conduct limited summer contact workouts within the Phase 4 Return To Play Guidelines as directed by IDPH and ISBE. Final approval on the revised Phase 4 Return To Play Guidelines from IDPH are forthcoming.
“We still believe there is a path to conducting high school athletics in the fall, like the majority of states surrounding Illinois plan to do,” Anderson said. “To make that happen, it’s important that we allow (the) IDPH, ISBE and the Governor’s Office to take the lead on ensuring the safest and most consistent protocols.”
