Just days after the Illinois High School Association first allowed sports to resume in some portions of the state, it is expected that several more areas of the state will be allowed to do the same thing after some eased COVID-19 mitigations across the state Monday.
An announcement by the IHSA regarding high school sports is set to take place sometime Tuesday when formal updates will be given to areas where mitigations were relaxed, impacting roughly half of the area’s high schools.
After the Illinois Department of Public Health updated its COVID-19 mitigations as part of the Restore Illinois Plan, 13 area schools that fall in Regions 2 and 6, appear to be able to resume practices for medium-to-high-risk sports, and if any area schools offered low-risk winter sports, those seasons would begin in similar fashion as the fall season.
The IHSA tweeted Monday in the wake of the IDPH news that an official update on the status of the sports slate across the state will come Tuesday. But according to the IHSA’s announcement after last week’s board of directors meeting and the green light for parts of the state to resume action over the weekend, it seems as if those same rules will apply to most of the state.
Five regions in the state saw their mitigations eased to Tier One or better — the North (Region 1), North-Central (2) and East-Central Regions currently sit in the Tier One category while West-Central (3) and Southern (5) are in Phase 4. According to the IDPH’s latest version of the Restore Illinois All Sports Policy, low-risk winter sports will be able to resume full activities in these areas.
Low-risk winter sports for the IHSA are boys and girls bowling, boys swim and drive, competitive cheer and dance, girls gymnastics and girls badminton. The only two sports any of the 13 local schools, which span across Grundy, Livingston and Iroquois Counties, are cheer and dance, which will likely get the official green light to begin Tuesday.
The schools who fall in Tier One areas are Coal City, Gardner-South Wilmington and Reed-Custer (Grundy County, Region 2), Dwight and Tri-Point (Livingston County, Region 2) and Central, Cissna Park, Donovan, Iroquois West, Milford, St. Anne and Watseka (Iroquois County, Region 6).
Another assumed announcement Tuesday will be the same areas seeing the ability to resume contact days, meaning practice sessions for out-of-season low-risk and medium-risk IHSA sports will likely start this week. Those sports currently sit at Level 3 of the plan, which means if the spring season were to start today, intra-conference and intra-COVID zone competitions would be able to take place.
Low-risk sports that will look to resume offseason contact days are baseball, bass fishing, cross country, golf, boys gymnastics, girls swim and dive, tennis and track and field. Medium-risk sports that hope for the same return to action are soccer, volleyball, water polo and wheelchair basketball.
High-risk sports — basketball, football, lacrosse and wrestling — also figure to resume practices in these areas, although games are not yet allowed for high-risk sports.
But for almost half of the area, including all three city schools, sports remain on pause. Region 7, Kankakee and Will counties, remained in Tier 3, meaning all sports activities are still on hold.
Region 7 and the Metro East Region 4, the area immediately east of St. Louis, are the only two regions that remain in Tier 3.
