In a reactionary move to Gov. J.B. Pritzker extending stay-at-home orders through the end of April, the Illinois High School Association released a statement Wednesday to update its status in regard to the spring sports season.
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in the statement with schools now closed for the month, a potential return to school May 1 still could allow the spring sports season to be played, although hopes of a full regular season seem to be all but gone.
“Even though Illinois schools will remain closed through April 30 following the March 31 announcement by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, we remain optimistic that a May 1 return to school, followed by a to-be-determined acclimatization practice period, can still result in a truncated spring season that culminates with IHSA State Series tournaments and the crowning of state champions in June,” Anderson said in the statement. “In its discussions thus far, the IHSA Board of Directors has been highly supportive of creating an exemption to the IHSA Season Limitation By-law to allow spring sports to play into late June, but competing into or beyond July is not being considered at this time.
“We are also realistic in recognizing that any further school postponements, or the cessation of physical school attendance for the remainder of the year, will almost certainly result in the cancellation of all remaining IHSA sports and activities this school year.”
Before Wednesday’s statement and Pritzker’s declaration earlier in the week, the IHSA still was hoping to resume the spring sports season as soon as Monday, with an undetermined grace period for practice to start back up before games would be played.
Last month, the IHSA canceled the remainder of the winter sports season just a day before the Class 1A and 2A boys basketball State Finals and Class 3A and 4A Sectional championships, although the cancellation of the entire spring sports season never has been considered unless forced by the state.
