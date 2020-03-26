Daily Journal Staff Report
Although there is no telling when the world will go back to its regular day-to-day operations because of the COVID-19 virus, the Illinois High School Association has updated its plans regarding resuming the spring sport seasons.
The IHSA announced Wednesday it still is hopeful spring sports will resume sometime down the road, along with its corresponding postseasons. The statement said the specific date of competition returning depends on when schools start again.
“As the IHSA staff and Board of Directors continue to monitor updates from government offices, as well as state and local health departments, we continue to support the possibility of our member schools completing both regular- and post-season spring sport seasons,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in Wednesday’s statement. “The date schools are allowed to return to session will determine the length of the spring sports season and the potential of an IHSA State Series.”
Anderson also said in the statement medical experts are helping in any potential decisions as well.
“We will be working with our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee to determine the need for an acclimatization period in advance of competition once school resumes,” Anderson said. ”No timeline has been set at this time.”
The IHSA also is exploring the possibility of extending the springs sports season to provide more participation opportunities for students. This idea might involve moving the postseason and state series timelines to a different date and location.
In the meantime, spring athletes still are barred from team meetings and practices, both at the high school and club levels. However, they can receive personal training by coaches or trainers outside of their high school staff.
