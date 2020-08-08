With fall sports practices set to start Monday, the Illinois High School Association released more clear instruction and guidelines for those sports Friday with the release of sport-specific considerations for practices and events.
Boys and girls golf and cross country, as well as girls tennis and swimming and diving, were given more clear instructions and advice on practices and protocols to take to ensure the safety of competitors, coaches, fans and officials at all meets as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
All sports will be able to begin practice Monday. Golf competitions are allowed to start Thursday; girls tennis competitions will begin Aug. 20; and cross country and girls swimming and diving events can begin Aug. 24. The season-ending date for all sports is Oct. 24, with the IHSA noting that date is the end of the season with or without an IHSA State Series.
“Currently, State Series events are to-be-determined in order to ensure that the events can be conducted safely and in accordance with the Governor’s Restore Illinois Guidelines,” the IHSA said in Friday’s news release. “The IHSA will make every effort to conduct some form of State Series event and will announce decisions related to this as they become available.”
All sports must adhere to the IHSA Return To Play Phase 4 Guidelines and are limited to competitions within each school’s respective conferences and COVID zones. Events larger than duals and triangular meets still will be permitted, but participants will be capped at 50 people per wave, meaning larger events will be broken up into smaller groups at a time.
Spectators will be allowed by the IHSA, but each school can choose if they will allow them. Spectators must maintain proper social distancing and will be permitted to specific viewing areas.
Each sport also will have to follow specific updated guidelines and is encouraged to accommodate safety procedures such as social distancing, available hand sanitizer, etc. at every possible turn.
For golf, local rules have been updated for certain situations. In bunkers, the IHSA calls disturbed areas “footprints and other disturbances that may have been caused by players, animals or other sources.” In this instance, players are given the choice to play the ball as it lies, take a drop in the bunker or take a one-stroke penalty and take a drop behind the bunker.
The flagstick is to remain in the hole at all times. Participants will be given a general penalty on the first offense of this rule violation and disqualified on a second offense. Because of this, any ball that has a portion underneath the putting green and in the hole will count as a holed ball.
In the pool, swimming and diving teams are asked to up their chlorine levels to 2.0 parts per million. Use of locker rooms and lockers is discouraged as much as possible, particularly low-ventilation locker rooms and areas, and social distancing must be practiced when in use.
Relays are not permitted, although individual times can be combined to create versions of relay races. Because of that, participants are able to compete in four individual events rather than the traditional two events. If updated guidelines permit relays, the original rule of a cap of two individual and two relay events once again will be enforced.
For dual meets, each team is to stick to one side of the pool. For larger meets, schools are asked to provide secondary auxiliary spaces to keep the natatorium to 50 people or less.
In cross country, courses must be modified so the narrowest point is 6 feet wide, double the traditional 3-foot length. Teams are limited to seven runners and one alternate per meet, and hosts are asked to provide teams headquarter areas at least 30 feet apart from one another.
If single starts are possible, runners must be lined up at least 6 feet apart. If that means single starts are impossible, schools must use staggered, waved or have interval starts.
Tennis doesn’t have a team limit, but there can be no more than 50 participants at any competition. Balls are to be touched as little as possible and courts are to be alternated if they do not have barriers between them.
Doubles matches are allowed, but teammates are asked to coordinate with one another to keep physical distance. Court gates will remain open to prevent continuous touching of gates and ropes. Host schools are to provide each team a meeting area with at least 30 feet of distance between teams.
All sports are encouraged to use electronic scoring and PA systems to announce awards and results. Each athlete should use his or her own equipment and water bottles.
