IHSA releases 2020 prep football schedules
Kankakee quarterback Tyjuane Stewart breaks through Peoria Notre Dame’s defense for a touchdown during the Kays’ 30-23 victory in the first round of last year's IHSA Class 5A playoffs in Kankakee. The IHSA released the 2020 football schedules on Monday.

 Daily Journal photos/Tiffany Blanchette

As the sports world slowly picks back up amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the Illinois High School Association released the 2020 football schedule on Monday. The season kicks off on Friday, August 28, when 14 of the area's 15 schools will take the field for the first time in 2020. Iroquois West will begin its season the following day.

Bishop McNamara

Metro Suburban Conference (Blue)

8/28 @Marmion 7 p.m.

9/4 Coal City 7:30 p.m.

9/11 Aurora Christian 7:15 p.m.

9/18 @Riverside-Brookfield 7:15 p.m.

9/25 Aurora Central Catholic 7 p.m.

10/2 @Wheaton Academy 7:15 p.m.

10/9 Immaculate Conception 7:30 p.m.

10/16 Wheaton St. Francis 7 p.m.

10/23 @Elmwood Park 7:15 p.m.

Bradley-Bourbonnais

Southwest Suburban Conference (Red)

8/28 CICS/Longwood 7:30 p.m.

9/4 @O’Fallon 7:30 p.m.

9/11 Lincoln-Way East 7 p.m.

9/18 Lincoln-Way Central 7 p.m.

9/25 @Bolingbrook 7 p.m.

10/2 @Andrew 7:30 p.m.

10/9 Stagg 7:30 p.m.

10/16 @Lincoln-Way West 7:30 p.m.

10/23 Sandburg 7:30 p.m.

Kankakee

Southland Athletic Conference

8/28 Shepard 7 p.m.

9/4 Washington 7:30 p.m.

9/11 @Thornridge 7 p.m.

9/18 @Centenniel 7 p.m.

9/25 Thornwood 7 p.m.

10/2 Rich Township 7 p.m.

10/10 @Bloom 12 p.m.

10/16 Thornton 7 p.m.

10/23 @Crete-Monee 7 p.m.

Central

Sangamon Valley Conference

8/28 Bismarck-Henning 7 p.m.

9/4 @Herscher 7 p.m.

9/11 Watseka 7 p.m.

9/18 @Paxton-buckley-Loda 7 p.m.

9/25 Iroquois West 7 p.m.

10/2 Seneca 7 p.m.

10/9 @Dwight 7 p.m.

10/16 Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7 p.m.

10/23 @Momence 7 p.m.

Coal City

Illinois Central Eight Conference

8/28 Morris 7 p.m.

9/4 @Bishop McNamara 7:30 p.m.

9/11 Herscher 7 p.m.

9/18 @Peotone 7 p.m.

9/25 Streator 7 p.m.

10/2 @Manteno 7 p.m.

10/9 Lisle 7 p.m.

10/16 @Wilmington 7 p.m.

10/23 @Reed-Custer 7 p.m.

Dwight

Sangamon Valley Conference

8/28 Fieldcrest 7 p.m.

9/4 @Reed-Custer 7 p.m.

9/11 @Momence 7 p.m.

9/18 Watseka 7 p.m.

9/25 @Bismarck-Henning 7 p.m.

10/2 Iroquois West 7 p.m.

10/9 Central 7 p.m.

10/16 @Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.

10/23 Seneca 7 p.m.

Herscher

Illinois Central Eight Conference

8/28 @Watseka 7 p.m.

9/4 Central 7 p.m.

9/11 @Coal City 7 p.m.

9/18 Lisle 7 p.m.

9/25 @Peotone 7 p.m.

10/2 Wilmington 7 p.m.

10/9 @Streator 7 p.m.

10/16 Reed-Custer 7 p.m.

10/23 Manteno 7 p.m.

Iroquois West

Sangamon Valley Conference

8/29 Oakwood 6 p.m.

9/4 @Salt Fork 7 p.m.

9/11 Seneca 7 p.m.

9/18 Momence 7 p.m.

9/25 @Central 7 p.m.

10/2 @Dwight 7 p.m.

10/9 @Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.

10/16 Watseka 7 p.m.

10/24 @West Hancock 1 p.m.

Manteno

Illinois Central Eight Conference

8/28 Canton 7 p.m.

9/4 @Morris 7:30 p.m.

9/11 @Lisle 7 p.m.

9/18 Wilmington 7 p.m.

9/25 @Reed-Custer 7 p.m.

10/2 Coal City 7 p.m.

10/9 @Peotone 7 p.m.

10/16 Streator 7 p.m.

10/23 Herscher 7 p.m.

Milford-Cissna Park

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

8/28 Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 7 p.m.

9/4 Martinsville 7 p.m.

9/11 @Carlyle 7 p.m.

9/18 @River Ridge 7 p.m.

9/25 Polo 7 p.m.

10/2 @Blue Ridge 7 p.m.

10/9 Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.

10/16 @St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

10/23 Schlarman 7 p.m.

Momence

Sangamon Valley Conference

8/28 Reed-Custer 7 p.m.

9/4 @Oakwood 7 p.m.

9/11 Dwight 7 p.m.

9/18 @Iroquois West 7 p.m.

9/25 @Watseka 7 p.m.

10/2 Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.

10/9 @Westville 7 p.m.

10/16 @Seneca 7 p.m.

10/23 Central 7 p.m.

Peotone

Illinois Central Eight Conference

8/28 Manuel 7 p.m.

9/5 @Harlan 3 p.m.

9/11 @Reed-Custer 7 p.m.

9/18 Coal City 7 p.m.

9/25 Herscher 7 p.m.

10/2 @Streator 7 p.m.

10/9 Manteno 7 p.m.

10/16 @Lisle 7 p.m.

10/23 Wilmington 7 p.m.

Reed-Custer

Illinois Central Eight Conference

8/28 @Momence 7 p.m.

9/4 Dwight 7 p.m.

9/11 Peotone 7 p.m.

9/18 @Streator 7 p.m.

9/25 Manteno 7 p.m.

10/2 @Lisle 7 p.m.

10/9 Wilmington 7 p.m.

10/16 @Herscher 7 p.m.

10/23 Coal City 7 p.m.

Watseka

Sangamon Valley Conference

8/28 Herscher 7 p.m.

9/4 Westville 7 p.m.

9/11 @Central 7 p.m.

9/18 @Dwight 7 p.m.

9/25 Momence 7 p.m.

10/2 @Hoopeston 7 p.m.

10/9 @Seneca 7 p.m.

10/16 @Iroquois West 7 p.m.

10/23 Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.

Wilmington

Illinois Central Eight Conference

8/28 @Evergreen Park 7 p.m.

9/4 Oak Lawn Community 7 p.m.

9/11 Streator 7 p.m.

9/18 @Manteno 7 p.m.

9/25 Lisle 7 p.m.

10/2 @Herscher 7 p.m.

10/9 @Reed-Custer 7 p.m.

10/16 Coal City 7 p.m.

10/23 @Peotone 7 p.m.

