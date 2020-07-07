IHSA releases 2020 prep football schedules

As the sports world slowly picks back up amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the Illinois High School Association released the 2020 football schedule on Monday. The season kicks off on Friday, August 28, when 14 of the area's 15 schools will take the field for the first time in 2020. Iroquois West will begin its season the following day.
Bishop McNamara
Metro Suburban Conference (Blue)
8/28 @Marmion 7 p.m.
9/4 Coal City 7:30 p.m.
9/11 Aurora Christian 7:15 p.m.
9/18 @Riverside-Brookfield 7:15 p.m.
9/25 Aurora Central Catholic 7 p.m.
10/2 @Wheaton Academy 7:15 p.m.
10/9 Immaculate Conception 7:30 p.m.
10/16 Wheaton St. Francis 7 p.m.
10/23 @Elmwood Park 7:15 p.m.
Bradley-Bourbonnais
Southwest Suburban Conference (Red)
8/28 CICS/Longwood 7:30 p.m.
9/4 @O’Fallon 7:30 p.m.
9/11 Lincoln-Way East 7 p.m.
9/18 Lincoln-Way Central 7 p.m.
9/25 @Bolingbrook 7 p.m.
10/2 @Andrew 7:30 p.m.
10/9 Stagg 7:30 p.m.
10/16 @Lincoln-Way West 7:30 p.m.
10/23 Sandburg 7:30 p.m.
Kankakee
Southland Athletic Conference
8/28 Shepard 7 p.m.
9/4 Washington 7:30 p.m.
9/11 @Thornridge 7 p.m.
9/18 @Centenniel 7 p.m.
9/25 Thornwood 7 p.m.
10/2 Rich Township 7 p.m.
10/10 @Bloom 12 p.m.
10/16 Thornton 7 p.m.
10/23 @Crete-Monee 7 p.m.
Central
Sangamon Valley Conference
8/28 Bismarck-Henning 7 p.m.
9/4 @Herscher 7 p.m.
9/11 Watseka 7 p.m.
9/18 @Paxton-buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
9/25 Iroquois West 7 p.m.
10/2 Seneca 7 p.m.
10/9 @Dwight 7 p.m.
10/16 Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7 p.m.
10/23 @Momence 7 p.m.
Coal City
Illinois Central Eight Conference
8/28 Morris 7 p.m.
9/4 @Bishop McNamara 7:30 p.m.
9/11 Herscher 7 p.m.
9/18 @Peotone 7 p.m.
9/25 Streator 7 p.m.
10/2 @Manteno 7 p.m.
10/9 Lisle 7 p.m.
10/16 @Wilmington 7 p.m.
10/23 @Reed-Custer 7 p.m.
Dwight
Sangamon Valley Conference
8/28 Fieldcrest 7 p.m.
9/4 @Reed-Custer 7 p.m.
9/11 @Momence 7 p.m.
9/18 Watseka 7 p.m.
9/25 @Bismarck-Henning 7 p.m.
10/2 Iroquois West 7 p.m.
10/9 Central 7 p.m.
10/16 @Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
10/23 Seneca 7 p.m.
Herscher
Illinois Central Eight Conference
8/28 @Watseka 7 p.m.
9/4 Central 7 p.m.
9/11 @Coal City 7 p.m.
9/18 Lisle 7 p.m.
9/25 @Peotone 7 p.m.
10/2 Wilmington 7 p.m.
10/9 @Streator 7 p.m.
10/16 Reed-Custer 7 p.m.
10/23 Manteno 7 p.m.
Iroquois West
Sangamon Valley Conference
8/29 Oakwood 6 p.m.
9/4 @Salt Fork 7 p.m.
9/11 Seneca 7 p.m.
9/18 Momence 7 p.m.
9/25 @Central 7 p.m.
10/2 @Dwight 7 p.m.
10/9 @Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
10/16 Watseka 7 p.m.
10/24 @West Hancock 1 p.m.
Manteno
Illinois Central Eight Conference
8/28 Canton 7 p.m.
9/4 @Morris 7:30 p.m.
9/11 @Lisle 7 p.m.
9/18 Wilmington 7 p.m.
9/25 @Reed-Custer 7 p.m.
10/2 Coal City 7 p.m.
10/9 @Peotone 7 p.m.
10/16 Streator 7 p.m.
10/23 Herscher 7 p.m.
Milford-Cissna Park
Illinois 8-Man Football Association
8/28 Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 7 p.m.
9/4 Martinsville 7 p.m.
9/11 @Carlyle 7 p.m.
9/18 @River Ridge 7 p.m.
9/25 Polo 7 p.m.
10/2 @Blue Ridge 7 p.m.
10/9 Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.
10/16 @St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
10/23 Schlarman 7 p.m.
Momence
Sangamon Valley Conference
8/28 Reed-Custer 7 p.m.
9/4 @Oakwood 7 p.m.
9/11 Dwight 7 p.m.
9/18 @Iroquois West 7 p.m.
9/25 @Watseka 7 p.m.
10/2 Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
10/9 @Westville 7 p.m.
10/16 @Seneca 7 p.m.
10/23 Central 7 p.m.
Peotone
Illinois Central Eight Conference
8/28 Manuel 7 p.m.
9/5 @Harlan 3 p.m.
9/11 @Reed-Custer 7 p.m.
9/18 Coal City 7 p.m.
9/25 Herscher 7 p.m.
10/2 @Streator 7 p.m.
10/9 Manteno 7 p.m.
10/16 @Lisle 7 p.m.
10/23 Wilmington 7 p.m.
Reed-Custer
Illinois Central Eight Conference
8/28 @Momence 7 p.m.
9/4 Dwight 7 p.m.
9/11 Peotone 7 p.m.
9/18 @Streator 7 p.m.
9/25 Manteno 7 p.m.
10/2 @Lisle 7 p.m.
10/9 Wilmington 7 p.m.
10/16 @Herscher 7 p.m.
10/23 Coal City 7 p.m.
Watseka
Sangamon Valley Conference
8/28 Herscher 7 p.m.
9/4 Westville 7 p.m.
9/11 @Central 7 p.m.
9/18 @Dwight 7 p.m.
9/25 Momence 7 p.m.
10/2 @Hoopeston 7 p.m.
10/9 @Seneca 7 p.m.
10/16 @Iroquois West 7 p.m.
10/23 Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
Wilmington
Illinois Central Eight Conference
8/28 @Evergreen Park 7 p.m.
9/4 Oak Lawn Community 7 p.m.
9/11 Streator 7 p.m.
9/18 @Manteno 7 p.m.
9/25 Lisle 7 p.m.
10/2 @Herscher 7 p.m.
10/9 @Reed-Custer 7 p.m.
10/16 Coal City 7 p.m.
10/23 @Peotone 7 p.m.
