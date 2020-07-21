The Illinois High School Association announced Tuesday that Wednesday's Board of Directors meeting has been postponed a week. In a copy of the IHSA's weekly update to athletic directors that was obtained by the Daily Journal, IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said the reason for the postponement was twofold.
"First, to date we continue to have incomplete information from [the Illinois Department of Public Health] and the Governor’s office on what plans/limitations will exist for the fall sports time period," Anderson said in the email. "Second, two members of our board of directors will join me in a virtual roundtable with representatives of IDPH and [Illinois State Board of Education] on Friday, July 24 to help us gain more information on the circumstances surrounding a return to activities."
Anderson also detailed a potential scenario in which the fall sports season could be made up if it is not allowed to take place during its normal season from August-November. That plan would have winter sports start the athletic calendar in January, followed by fall sports in the spring and original spring sports to take place at the end of the school year, while some non-athletic extracurricular events could take place virtually.
"If we remain limited in our ability to offer all of our fall sports this fall, we are considering a schedule that would permit all three seasons of sport activity to be conducted during the 2020-21 school year," Anderson said. "We have received numerous emails from school administrators requesting this model to play out.
"This idea remains a priority for our staff and board. We are considering virtual competitions for many of our activities."
Earlier this month, the IHSA allowed teams to practice and compete with physical contact, while also easing restrictions on wearing masks indoors. Since then, the IHSA removed contact drills and competitions from the list of permitted activities and again asked individuals to wear masks indoors.
The IHSA also deferred any future decisions to the IDPH, ISBE and the Governor's Office earlier this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!