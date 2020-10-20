Those who had hoped to receive clarification on the status of the upcoming winter sports season from the Illinois High School Association on Monday didn’t quite get what they wished for, but they did receive some clarification on when that decision will come.
At the conclusion of Monday’s board of directors meeting, the IHSA announced it set a special meeting for Oct. 28 to determine the fate of the state’s winter sports, which are set to begin Nov. 16. The winter season, which includes boys and girls basketball, wrestling, boys swimming and diving, cheerleading, dance, girls gymnastics and boys and girls bowling, was the only season to not see its list of sports change when the IHSA announced its schedule changes over the summer.
In a statement in the IHSA’s press release that was issued Monday, IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said that the announcement will come after final consultations with the Illinois Department of Public Health, with whom the IHSA has worked alongside throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We understand that student-athletes, coaches, parents, officials and fans are anxious to learn more details about the plans for IHSA winter sports,” Anderson said. “We feel like we are making positive strides in our discussions with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to be allowed to conduct IHSA winter sports as scheduled.
“We believe we have a plan to do so safely and want to provide IDPH with ample time to review the winter sports plans, and supportive data, we have provided them,” he continued. “We expect to have a response from IDPH with final recommendations for winter sport plans, including any accommodations and postseason plans, by Oct. 26.”
The IHSA also officially announced Monday that it will temporarily accommodate IHSA Independent Team By-law 3.100, allowing student-athletes to play their respective club sport and school sport at the same time, something normally not allowed.
The move was made for the spring and summer seasons, but not for the winter season. Spring sports included in the 2020-21 calendar are football, boys soccer and girls volleyball. Summer sports include baseball, softball, boys and girls track and field, girls soccer, boys volleyball, boys tennis and boys and girls lacrosse.
“Given the unique challenges of this school year, it remains important for our board to be flexible and creative in seeking participation opportunities for students,” IHSA board vice-president Robert Nolting, principal at Andrew High School in Tinley Park, said in Monday’s press release. “From my perspective, I am less worried about teams competing for conference or postseason titles this year.
“The goal is to get kids back being active to benefit their mental and physical well-being,” he added. “These (independent team) by-laws aim to preserve competitive equity, but for this school year, we feel the right decision is to provide an accommodation that maximizes participation.”
