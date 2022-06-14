...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
107.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Wilmington's Karsen Hansen tries to avoid a tackle by Bishop McNamara's Jaxson Roberts during last fall's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinals. The IHSA announced Tuesday it was reversing its decision to move playoffs in Classes 1A-6A to one 32-team bracket and will remain with the current format of two geographic 16-team brackets.
The IHSA announced in February that it would be making a sweeping change to the football playoffs in Classes 1A-6A by creating one 32-team playoff bracket rather than the current format of two 16-team brackets, divided by geographic region.
But the IHSA announced Tuesday at its monthly board of directors meeting that it would be reversing that decision, citing the recent increase in fuel prices for the change.
"In February, I was a proponent of the change in the seeding process for the IHSA Class 1A-6A football playoffs," IHSA board president and Rockridge High School principal Katy Hasson said. "When taking into account the current fuel prices, and the fact that this change will create more travel for schools and fans, myself and several other board members were no longer comfortable implementing the change at this time.
"I do expect that when fuel prices return to a more manageable price level the Board will revisit this topic."
Classes 7A and 8A, the two largest football classes, will continue the 1-32 brackets, as most of those schools reside in the Chicago area, whereas the smaller six classes see a more spread out playoff field.
With the exception of Bradley-Bourbonnais (Class 7A) and Milford-Cissna Park (Illinois 8-Man Football Association), all other area schools reside in Class 1A-6A.
The IHSA also approved its new assistant executive director, Dan Le.
Le most recently served as the director of athletics and activities at LaSalle-Peru High School, a position he took in 2019. Le spent the previous 10 years at Ottawa Township High School and was the 2021 recipient of the Illinois Athletic Director's Association's New Athletic Director of the Year Award and serves on the IADA's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee.
"I am humbled and honored to be joining the IHSA staff," Le said. "This is an exciting opportunity to provide students across the state with memorable experiences through interscholastic athletics and activities."
