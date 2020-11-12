Daily Journal Staff Report
Those who waited for key developments from the Illinois High School Association’s special board of directors meeting Wednesday were left somewhat disappointed after no updates were given on the status of the 2020-21 basketball season, but there were positive signs moving forward after the IHSA released details from Wednesday’s meeting.
The IHSA still is granting permission for schools to begin practice Monday, but after pushback from Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health since last month’s decision from the IHSA to start the season on time, some sort of middle ground, at least temporarily, has been found.
Members from both Pritzker’s administration and the IDPH were formally invited to virtually attend the IHSA board meeting scheduled for Nov. 19, as were members from the Illinois Principals Association, Illinois Association of School Administrators, Illinois State Board of Education and what an IHSA news release described as a “coalition” of school superintendents who the IHSA said have reached out to Pritzker regarding school sports this year.
“The board hopes to create a dialogue and build a more collaborative relationship with all the entities involved with developing sports policy in our state as everyone tries to navigate the myriad issues caused by the pandemic,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said. “The board’s decision to move forward with the IHSA basketball season was not meant to be adversarial. It was rooted in a desire to receive more direct communication and data from our state partners.
“They hope all the groups will see the mutual benefit of increased discourse and be represented at the meeting on Nov. 19.”
The IHSA initially gave schools the green light to begin the basketball season as scheduled after a meeting Oct. 28, one day after Pritzker and the IDPH moved basketball to the higher risk category in the state’s Return To Play Guidelines, constricting basketball participation to no-contact workouts.
In the ensuing back-and-forth between the IHSA and the state governing bodies, legal liability has been a concern for several schools, as evidenced by a statewide survey the IHSA discussed in Wednesday’s meeting. Out of 813 schools in the IHSA, the IHSA said 546 schools replied to a survey inquiring about the season, and “nearly 300” schools have decided not to start the season next week, with another 212 schools still undecided.
Schools that do begin practice next week will have to adhere to the IDPH’s current guidelines that restrict practices to no-contact workouts, at least until the Nov. 19 meeting, when the IHSA hopes to paint a clearer picture on the season.
“The board recognizes the difficult decisions they have placed on member schools regarding basketball,” Anderson said. “With a limited number of schools set to begin their season on Nov. 16, they believe it is prudent to adhere to IDPH guidance as they work with state officials to gain greater clarity on the metrics and mitigations required to conduct certain high school sports throughout the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.”
