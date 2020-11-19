Two days after confirming the latest set of mitigations put forth by Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health would delay the start of the winter sports season, the Illinois High School Association officially paused all winter sports activities at Thursday's special board of directors meeting.
“All IHSA sports and activities will cease by Nov.20 for what we hope is a short-term pause,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said. “Given the rising COVID-19 cases in our state and region, we support the Governor’s mitigations and believe it is imperative for everyone in the state to do their part in following them so that we can return to high school sports participation as soon as possible.”
The IHSA will meet again Dec. 2 to re-examine season-starting options, and if no resolution is complete then, further discussion will be had during the next regularly-scheduled board meeting on Dec, a timeframe Anderson said looks to be most appropriate considering the circumstances.
“Taking into account the current state mitigations, the board believes that early to mid-December will be the most reasonable target to review the status of winter IHSA sports and activities,” Anderson said. “The board is sensitive to the scheduling difficulties these delays create for athletic directors and coaches. However, our experiences this summer and fall lead us to believe that setting arbitrary start dates hinders the process even more.
"We realize it may seem redundant, but we have to preach patience as we await more data and direction from the state," he added. "Despite the obstacles this unprecedented school year has presented, the board’s vision to provide participation opportunities in all IHSA sports has not wavered.”
Anderson also noted that the latest set of mitigations have caused all sports to be paused, not just IHSA sports. He called for unity on the front to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“I believe there is a misconception that IHSA and non-school athletic programs have an adversarial relationship,” Anderson said. “In my time at the IHSA, I have not found that to be the case at all. More so, I think there is a mutual respect for the opportunities that each provide for athletes.
"IHSA schools have been exemplary in adhering to state regulations throughout this pandemic and we are calling upon non-school programs to hold themselves to that same standard," he continued. "As school and non-school sports temporarily cease in Illinois, and throughout the Midwest, it is a great reminder that putting the health and safety of our fellow citizens at the forefront in the short-term will allow all levels of athletics to thrive in the long-term.”
Last Monday was the original starting date for boys and girls basketball, boys and girls bowling, competitive cheerleading and dance and boys swimming and diving. While almost every IHSA school pushed back the start of the basketball season per updated guidelines from Pritzker and the IDPH, the addition of the other sports to the list of paused activities was somewhat of a surprise to the IHSA and its member schools.
While no new start date will be given until next month, the IHSA did acknowledge what activities are and aren't currently allowed. Conditioning and weight training for athletics for all sports are not currently allowed, although schools are up to decide for themselves if those types of activities are still permitted academically. No open gyms are allowed either.
Outdoor workouts in groups of 10 or less, including coaches, is allowed with masks and social distancing. Sport-specific equipment is also allowed if properly sanitized. Individual workouts, meaning one coach and one student-athlete at a time, are also allowed.
Coaches were also reminded that IHSA coaches are not permitted to conduct non-school workouts.
Earlier this week, the Illinois Elementary School Association made a similar decision by pausing all contact days. The IESA already had their winter sports seasons on hold.
