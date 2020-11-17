For the second time in a row, the Illinois High School Association has been handed a bitter pill to swallow from Gov. JB Pritzker right before a crucial meeting.
With the IHSA board of directors set to meet Thursday, when discussions will continue about the winter sports season, Pritzker announced Tuesday that all indoor sports need to temporarily pause as part of the Tier 3 mitigations the state will see Friday.
In addition to basketball, the lone sport categorized as high-risk by the Illinois Department of Public Health and is currently restricted to non-contact workouts, Pritzker's recent update includes low-risk sports. For the IHSA, that includes boys and girls bowling, competitive cheer and dance and boys swimming and diving, all of which were permitted to begin practice on Monday.
In a press release issued Tuesday evening, IHSA executive director Craig Anderson acknowledged Pritzker's recent announcement will have an effect on all sports but remained hopeful that a resolution will be able to come soon.
"The IHSA recognizes that today's announcement by Governor Pritzker will temporarily pause the IHSA's winter sports season," Anderson said. "We remain optimistic that these new mitigations, coupled with the emergence of a vaccine, will aid in creating participation opportunities in the New Year for IHSA student-athletes in winter, spring, and summer sports."
The IHSA's meeting Thursday is a regularly-scheduled board meeting, but the status of winter sports, specifically basketball, was expected to be the focal point of the meeting. Last month, the IHSA announced it would go ahead with starting basketball on Nov. 16 and games on Nov. 30 while Pritzker and the IDPH upgraded the sport to high-risk and set its current non-contact mitigations.
Since the conflicting announcements, hundreds of schools throughout the state and more than a dozen area schools announced basketball postponements until more clear guidance was given from Pritzker and the IDPH. Anderson said that the board will continue discussions on possible solutions for the winter sports season on Thursday.
Last week, the IHSA openly invited members of Pritzker's office and the IDPH to virtually attend Thursday's meeting in hopes to work together on a possible start date for basketball. Pritzker announced Monday that he would not be attending and Anderson confirmed Tuesday that neither would Deputy Gov. Jesse Ruiz nor IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezike would attend as well.
"fAlthough representatives from the Governor's office and the [IDPH] will be unable to attend the meeting, [Tuesday's] updated guidance from Gov. Pritzker will aid the board's decision-making," Anderson said. "We have asked Deputy Gov. Ruiz and Dr. Ezike to engage with us in the near future, so that we can collaborate on developing a plan to safely conduct IHSA sports and activities as soon as possible."
