The Illinois High School Association canceled the rest of the boys basketball state tournament Thursday, along with the rest of the winter state series.
“The Illinois High School Association announced on March 12, 2020, that it has canceled its remaining winter State Series postseason tournaments, which include Boys Basketball, Scholastic Bowl, Drama & Group Interpretation, Music, Debate and Journalism, over concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the IHSA said in a news release issued Thursday evening.
Kankakee was set to take on Morgan Park in the IHSA Class 3A Boys Basketball Thorndridge Sectional Championship game today. Athletic director Ronnie Wilcox said he couldn’t help but feel heartbreak for the team and their coaches.
“The only thing I can think about right now is my players and coaches and all the hard work they’ve put in to play in a sectional championship game,” Wilcox said. “I think they could have pulled it off and maybe gone to a state championship, and my heart breaks for those kids and coaches.
“I understand the potential severity of the situation. It’s hard to take, but the key word to me is the potential of the severity.”
Kankakee coach Chris Pickett said although he and his team had discussed the possibility of their season being ended this way, both before and after Wednesday’s 72-51 win against Oak Forest in the sectional semifinal, the fact it has become reality has been a tough fact to accept.
“We had kind of talked about it at practice, how it was a possibility because we were following suit — the NBA had canceled, the NCAA was next, followed by us shortly thereafter,” Pickett said. “When I found out, the emotions started to go through, and I think about the team.
“We go from the high of winning last night to less than 24 hours later, the season is canceled.”
As both a coach and teacher, Pickett said Thursday’s news will be an eye-opener for all of his students, a generational moment in their lives.
“I think the only thing we can take away is that the world is smaller than we realize. A virus that originated in Asia is now having an impact on Kankakee,” Pickett said. “A lot of the students currently in high school don’t know about 9-11, and this is their 9-11. They’re gonna remember where they were, what they were doing when this happened.
“A special season can come to an abrupt end because of something we can’t control.”
The IHSA initially planned to limit the crowds at their state basketball tournament to 60 spectators per guest. IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a statement after multiple schools that were hosting or participating in events voiced concerns, the decision to cancel eventually was made.
“We appreciate the patience and understanding that we have received from everyone involved in this process over the past 72 hours,” Anderson said. “We have stressed the fluidity of this situation and have been transparent about the possibility that a suspension or cancellation could occur.
“While we had support from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Peoria City/County Health Department to continue our events with limited spectators, it has become untenable to continue the events among our member schools. Multiple schools who are participating or hosting these sports and activities have been forced to withdraw from those roles, clarifying the need for the IHSA to take definitive action.”
The IHSA left schools to determine statuses for spring sports, with the official first day of competition next week. After governor J.B. Pritzker announced Friday that all schools in Illinois would temporarily close, many schools followed suit and canceled all activities for the next two-plus weeks as well. At the time of this article, at least 10 of the area’s 24 schools will temporarily postpone spring sports.
IESA WRESTLING STATE FINALS CANCELED
The Illinois Elementary School Association also announced scheduling changes amid the outbreak, canceling this weekend’s wrestling state finals that were to be held at Northern Illinois University, which mandated the event be canceled per the recommendation from the World Health Organization to limit public events with more than 50 to 250 people.
Eight wrestling teams from nine local elementary, middle and junior high schools were set to hit Dekalb this week. Bradley Central athletic director Reid Savoie said the decision was a tough pill to swallow for the qualifying wrestlers, but the safety of those kids always will be his primary concern.
“It’s extremely difficult — they’ve worked hard for months and months, just as our coaches have,” Savoie said. “Parents are invested, and as athletic director, I’m invested in the success of our student-athletes.
“Our first and foremost concern is always going to be the health and safety of student-athletes,” he added. “We’re going to continue to monitor the situation hand-in-hand with the IESA and support every decision they make.”
After taking the day to decide what to do with the seventh- and eighth-grade state volleyball tournaments, the IESA decided Thursday afternoon to postpone both the seventh-grade state finals and the eighth-grade tournament, which is in the regional championship round.
The IESA said in a news release they will attempt to reschedule the tournaments, but no promises can be made.
“The tournaments could resume if circumstances would allow the seventh- and eighth grade state volleyball series to be held in some format, but this is not guaranteed at either
grade level,” the press release said. “One of the situations that is now occurring is that schools are currently notifying us that their districts are canceling all extra-curricular activities for an extended period of time. Most importantly, the health and safety for our student-athletes, team personnel and spectators are our priority.”
