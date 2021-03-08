For the first time in the 2020-2021 season there will be a state series for some sports in Illinois.
The Illinois High School Association announced Monday that they plan on holding a state series for its traditional spring sports that are being pushed to a one-time only summer season this year. This includes baseball, softball, bass fishing, boys gymnastics, boys Tennis, boys volleyball, girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls track and field and boys and girls water polo.
All tournaments are currently expected to conduct all rounds of competition, including a State Finals weekend. The only sports that can't conduct a final series as of now are boys volleyball and boys and girls lacrosse due to current Illinois Department of Public Health mitigations. However, the IHSA board of directors has already approved for them with hopes that mitigation changes will allow for it by that time.
As for individual sports such as track and field, some state qualification criteria may be modified to better meet gathering mitigations.
“We are eager to inform our coaches of the mitigation guidance so they can better prepare for their upcoming seasons and we plan to get detailed information out to them soon," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said. "However, this decision came with some trepidation from the IHSA board of directors. There are several instances where the current IDPH mitigations give us pause.
"The board wants to move forward for the overall good of IHSA student-athletes, however, they ask that we remain diligent in our staff efforts to have IDPH reconsider certain mitigation guidelines," he continued. "The IHSA has been a national leader in risk mitigation throughout our 100-plus year history and have adapted our scope to include safety against COVID-19. It is imperative that the expertise from our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and staff must be heeded.”
The sport-by-sport mitigation guidelines follow all IDPH All-Sports Policy Guidelines and will be posted online and shared with coaches and school personnel later this week along with The State Series guidelines.
In addition, the IHSA approved an increase of fans permitted for outdoor spors. IHSA schools located in Restore Illinois COVID-19 Regions that are in Phase 4 are allowed to increase its spectators from 50 people to 20 percent of their venue's capacity in outdoor sports only. For indoor sports, the 50 person limit remains in place. The announcement came the same day the city of Chicago said the Cubs and White Sox will be able to have 20 percent of their stadiums filled to begin the Major League Baseball season.
“We have been adamant in our discussions with IDPH that we believe we can safely and responsibly expand spectator guidelines without risking the general public to greater exposure to COVID-19," Anderson said. "This felt like a common sense change, especially as we evaluated collegiate and pro sport spectator guidelines in the state, and are happy for the student-athletes who will be participating in IHSA outdoor sports this spring and summer, as well as for their families and friends.”
